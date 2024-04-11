Highlights Alan Brazil backs Roberto De Zerbi as Manchester United's best managerial fit.

De Zerbi's possession-based style and track record with player sales could make him appealing to United's management.

With De Zerbi potentially having top young talent at his disposal, there's excitement for a possible United resurgence.

Alan Brazil has had his say on Manchester United's current managerial woes with Erik ten Hag still seemingly teetering on the edge of being given the boot at Old Trafford - by claiming that Roberto De Zerbi would be the best fit for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag oversaw some decent success with United last season by securing a third-placed finish in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup; but with the chance to build on his success from the previous campaign, he failed to do so with some questionable recruitment - and that has seen the club slip to sixth in the league, almost guaranteed not to qualify for the Champions League and barring an FA Cup win, go trophyless.

Ten Hag has been mooted with an early exit from his contract after massively underachieving this season, and that has seen managers of other clubs be linked. But with Graham Potter being suggested to Brazil on talkSPORT, he turned down any notion of the Englishman joining United by citing his poor spell in charge of Chelsea - before suggesting De Zerbi, who has been described as 'incredible' by Jurgen Klopp, for the role.

Alan Brazil: Roberto De Zerbi Would Be an Ideal Fit

Roberto de Zerbi has long been linked with Manchester United

Speaking on talkSPORT on his breakfast show, Brazil said that any manager could do a job at Liverpool given Jurgen Klopp's departure - though he felt De Zerbi could be the ideal candidate at Old Trafford. Brazil said...

“No. I don’t think he’d be a good fit for Manchester United because I think he’ll need to go somewhere else after the disappointment at Chelsea. “I don’t think he’ll come into the running for Manchester United because I don’t think it’s a good look for them taking a manager who’s been sacked at Chelsea. De Zerbi, I think he could do a job there.”

Co-host Ally McCoist hit back, saying: “So you said De Zerbi could do a job at Manchester United but not at Liverpool?”

And Brazil replied by stating that the Liverpool job could be done by anybody decent, adding: “I think he could do a job but Liverpool have got a great squad so you’ve got a chance whoever goes in there.”

Roberto De Zerbi could bring success to Manchester United

De Zerbi could bring a lot to the table at Old Trafford. Famed for his possession-based style of play, the money he has brought in at Brighton in terms of the outgoings of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo is second to none, and that could be a huge factor with United bosses being fans of his development of players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto De Zerbi finished 6th in his first Premier League season with Brighton

Using a 4-2-3-1 formation, United currently employ that under Ten Hag, and so there would be no adaptation process bar the tweak in tactics that have seen Brighton punch above their weight in the top half of the table and United flounder outside of the Champions League spots.

The chance to use Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho as potential world-class talents could be a huge incentive to De Zerbi, alongside the amount of money he would be able to spend under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's guidance; and if a move does happen, we could see United challenging at the top of the Premier League for the first time in a decade.