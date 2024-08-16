Highlights Alan Hansen criticised the Manchester United squad during the 1995/96 season, declaring "You can't win anything with kids."

The punditry line backfired as the Red Devils went on to win two trophies.

Chelsea won the Premier League with a younger squad nine years later.

Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United for 26 years, from 1986 to 2013, winning the Premier League a record 13 times. Throughout his time as manager, he was renowned as one of the best in world football by pundits and fans alike. However, in 1995, the youthful nature of his United team was called into question by then Match of the Day pundit, Alan Hansen.

The former Liverpool defender remarked, "You can't win anything with kids", when analysing a Red Devils defeat early on in the season. Ferguson's team went on to enjoy significant success in the 1995/96 campaign, meaning Hansen's comments didn't age well. Here is the full context behind the Scotsman's statement and why it remains one of the most memorable lines in football history.

Alan Hansen Criticises Man Utd Squad

Punditry line backfires big-time

Manchester United won two of the first three editions of the Premier League under the management of Ferguson. They didn't start the 1995/96 season well, though, losing 3-1 to Aston Villa on the opening day. The average age of the squad was 26 years and 137 days, as per BBC Sport. This led to scepticism of their title chances by Match of the Day pundit Hansen. Analysing the game in August 1995, he said:

"You can't win anything with kids. You look at that line-up at Manchester United today and Aston Villa, at quarter-past two, when they get the teamsheet, it's just going to give them a lift, and it'll happen every time he plays the kids. He's got to buy players, simple as that."

At the start of the campaign, United were without Eric Cantona, as well as Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, and Andrei Kanchelskis, who had left the club. This left Ferguson with no choice but to trust the young players such as Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, David Beckham, and Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup double in that season, with Hansen's comments providing extra motivation for Ferguson and the team. Speaking about the infamous TV line in an interview on United's club website, Phil Neville said:

“He was the best pundit on TV. He was like [Jamie] Carragher and Gary [Neville] now. He was the main man on TV that everybody listened to. That was the only football show at the time, and he was the best pundit on TV. He carried weight. That statement, I’ve got to say, even though it was our motivation, it made him even more famous! You think about iconic moments, that is an iconic moment in Premier League history.”

Chelsea Follow Suit

2004/05 Premier League winners with younger squad

Nine years after Hansen's comments, Chelsea entered the 2004/05 Premier League with renewed optimism, following the acquisition of the club by Roman Abramovich. The Russian businessman backed the new manager, Jose Mourinho, with big summer signings, including Didier Drogba and Arjen Robben. Over the course of the campaign, the average age of the Chelsea squad was 25 years and 312 days, which was younger than United's team in 1995/96. Mourinho's team went on to win the league by 12 points, further disproving Hansen's theory concerning the reliability of young players.

Pep Guardiola emphasised the importance of squad balance in terms of age in 2019, though. He was asked about the lack of academy graduates making first-team appearances during the formative years of his City career. The Spaniard declared that they were unable to win anything with just academy kids, in the midst of claims that Phil Foden was not getting the game time he deserved. Guardiola said:

“This team needs to win titles and prizes and the process for the young players needs time and the best way is step by step. But the demand from the club [is] not winning the Champions League but being there every time, in all competitions and for that needs the [senior] players we have. “When they are talented, they will play. But at the same time, we have to compete every day to fight with the best in England and Europe. For that we need the David Silvas, Kevin De Bruynes, Sergio Agüeros and Fernandinhos. But if the basis of the team is young, it is not possible.”

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, BBC Sport and The Guardian.