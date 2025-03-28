Former Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Hutton has named three managers he would like to see replace Ange Postecoglou at the club should he be sacked, including Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

The pressure is growing on the Australian following a disappointing season which sees Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League table and out of both domestic cups, with their only hope of ending their 17-year trophy drought coming in the Europa League where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Postecoglou is Under Pressure at Tottenham

Reports suggest his position is in 'serious doubt'

Tottenham are used to consistent top half finishes and pushes for European football, so it's no surprise that some fans are calling for Postecoglou to leave the club with them lying in such a lowly position in the Premier League.

The Athletic reported this week that the Australian's future is in 'serious doubt' with a decision likely to be made at the end of the season. Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva were named as two of the early favourites for the job in the same report.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League matches under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Hutton agrees that Iraola should be a contender following an outstanding reign with the Cherries, while he also names Brentford's Thomas Frank and Alonso - albeit admitting getting the Spaniard would be unlikely - as other options Daniel Levy should be looking at should the axe fall on Postecoglou.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Betway.com, former Spurs star Hutton said:

"It’s an interesting one. There’s no getting away from the fact that it's not been good enough this season. "They’re sitting in 14th in the league. They’ve still got the Europa League that they’re going for, but just in terms of where they should be as a club, they should be sitting in a better situation. "So, the spotlight will be on him, and you could see at the Fulham game that some of the fans were jumping down his throat a little bit. "It’s not a subject I like talking about, but I understand how football works, so where they finish and their run to the end of the season will probably dictate whether he holds onto his job or not. "But if he was to go, the likes of Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank have to be in contention. Xabi Alonso is one that would probably never happen, but he’s somebody who could come in and do a great job, as he’s shown at Bayer Leverkusen. "There are options out there, it’s just whether they can attract these sorts of guys, but first and foremost, Ange will want to hold onto his position beyond the current season."

Xabi Alonso Would be an Outstanding Appointment

The Spaniard could be destined for Real Madrid

Alonso has become one of Europe's most coveted coaches following his achievements at Leverkusen, where he became the first manager to lead a Bundesliga club to a full unbeaten season.

The German outfit's 51-match run without defeat finally came to an end in the Europa League final against Atalanta at the end of last season, but it took nothing away from what was an unthinkable achievement.

While Alonso - described as 'one of the best coaches in the world' by Daniele De Rossi - would be a dream appointment for Tottenham, reports suggest he is one of the most likely candidates to eventually replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid when he leaves.

