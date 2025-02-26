Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker both praising the 20-year-old’s performances and even tipping him for a potential call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

The Slough-born full-back was a standout in Newcastle’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, assisting Lewis Miley’s goal and delivering a 7.9-rated performance to help the Magpies climb to fifth in the Premier League.

Shearer and Lineker were full of praise for Hall after another fine display, and also highlighted his attacking prowess as he registered his fifth assist of the campaign.

Lewis Hall Impresses for Magpies

‘I thought he was excellent’

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer suggested it would not be a surprise if Hall was called up to the England squad by Tuchel given his impressive form:

“I thought Lewis Hall was very, very good as well at left-back. “I hope Thomas Tuchel has had a good look at him and with an England squad not too far away, do not be surprised if he's in it. “Because he showed some really good form today, I thought he was excellent.”

Lineker backed Shearer’s view, praising the 20-year-old as ‘very impressive’:

“I was just going to say exactly the same thing, Alan. I really like him, and he's very impressive, both defensively and going forward.”

Hall has been a regular for Newcastle at left-back this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions, including 23 starts in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has started every top-flight game since Matchday 6 and has registered three assists in his last eight appearances.

He received his maiden England call-up in November and made two appearances in wins against Greece and Ireland.

Lewis Hall's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 0 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,099

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.