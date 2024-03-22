Highlights Premier League fans are blessed to have so many talented players take to the pitch on a regular basis.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are three top players to play in the league.

BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards sat down to decided what the best current starting eleven is.

The 2023-24 Premier League season has been a real joy to watch so far, and the final few months of the campaign are shaping up to be even crazier. We're in for one of the most exciting title races in years, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all firmly in with a chance of getting their hands on the trophy.

Over the next couple of months, the stakes couldn't be higher. We've seen in the past that anything can happen. There have been several debates recently as to who the best current starting eleven in the league is. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are nailed on; whereas, the rest of the team is up for debate.

Popular BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Mich Richards decided to try and answer this question on Match of the Day Top 10. The former England internationals have previously done the same thing regarding the best front threes of all-time, with Rooney, Ronaldo, and Tevez receiving the honour as well as the best Premier League midfield duos ever.

Now, they have turned their attention to the best eleven in the Premier League, and with the help of co-host Gary Lineker, they have managed to name a starting team.

Related Best Wingers in Premier League History Ranked by Richards and Shearer Alan Shearer & Micah Richards have ranked the best wingers to ever play in the Premier League, featuring Mo Salah, Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alan Shearer's Current Premier League Best Eleven

There is no room for any Arsenal player

In goal, the former England international went for Liverpool keeper Alisson. The Brazilian has provided an ever-calming presence at Anfield and has solidified his position as not just the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but up there with the best in world football. During the 2023/2024 Premier League season, he has played a key role in helping give Liverpool a shot at the title, with his shot-stopping and distribution making him trusted by his defence consistently.

Three of the four defenders named in Shearer's team all play for Liverpool. Going forward, there are not many full-backs better in the league than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is a dangerous creator in Klopp’s Liverpool side, capable of whipping in pinpoint crosses for his forwards or advanced midfielders. In the heart of the defence, Shearer named both Virgil van Dijk and John Stones before completing the backline with Andrew Robertson.

His midfield three resides from the blue half of Manchester with Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva. Rodri has barely been out of the side since his move to the Etihad in 2019. The Spaniard rarely puts a wrong foot every time he steps foot on the pitch. He is one of the best defensive-minded midfielders in the world, as not only can the Spanish anchor dictate the tempo of the game from deep, but he can also get stuck in and break up a good number of opposition counter-attacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has provided 107 assists in the Premier League. Ryan Giggs (162) and Cesc Fàbregas (111) are the only players in the competition’s history with more.

While the majority of the starting eleven play for either Liverpool or Manchester City, Shearer opted to mix things up in attack. On the left, he went for Tottenham star Heung-min Son. Being one of the most two-footed players around, the Spurs forward is one of the best wingers in the league right now and has played a starring role in the side's push for Champions League qualification.

Haaland, unsurprisingly, gets the nod up top. The Norwegian, like Shearer, knows a thing or two about scoring goals, and while the City forward has had his injuries this season, he remains the top scorer in the league. Salah completes the list, much to the surprise of no one. Bukayo Saka's name was discussed, with Shearer eyeing up the left-hand side, but stuck to his guns after revealing that he was going to pick players in the favoured position. The Arsenal winger is arguably better on the right-hand side of the attack.

Related Lineker, Richards and Shearer rank the best Premier League midfield duos of all-time The trio were on the same page with some of the partnerships, but they couldn't agree on all of them...

Micah Richards' Current Premier League Best Eleven

The former defender is mostly in agreement with Shearer

Richards, like Shearer, opted to go for Alisson between the sticks. In defence, the former Manchester City also went Robertson, Stones and Van Dijk, but decided to omit Alexander-Arnold in favour of Manchester City captain Kyler Walker. There was a brief moment the 35-year-old contemplated putting Arsenal defender William Saliba over Stones, but went on to stick with his original decision.

The England international possesses immense speed, a quality which helps him lock up some of the very best in the game. On top of his pace, he’s strong, a good tackler, and a leader at the back. Then there is his trophy-ladened cabinet to factor in as well. Since moving from Tottenham Hotspur, the 33-year-old has got his hands on five Premier League titles and helped his team complete an impressive treble last season and is also regarded as one of the best full-backs in the country.

Speaking on his choice to place Walker ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Richards said: "After winning the treble, Walker's got to go in, and he plays for England. He's England's right-back."

Richards named an all-Manchester City midfield of De Bruyne, Rodri and Silva (the same as Shearer). Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are unlucky not to feature at all.

The former City defender was full of praise for De Bruyne, claiming that he could go down as the best midfielder to ever play in the league, saying:

"If he has another two or three seasons, at the level, he could be the greatest midfielder to grace the Premier League."

There were no surprises up top as Richards opted to go for the same front three as Shearer - with Haaland, Salah and Son. City's star forward has shown no signs of slowing down either, with 18 goals so far this season in the Premier League following his sensational debut campaign in England. The 23-year-old is, quite frankly, unstoppable, and is the league's best striker by quite some way now that Kane has left for Germany. As part of Pep Guardiola's City juggernaut, there is no guessing what he could achieve.

After Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich, the club needed to replace him with a pretty elite forward. Rather than find one on the transfer market, they looked a little closer to home and Son Heung-min moved into the role after spending the majority of his time at Spurs as a winger. He's taken to the position like a duck to water as well, relishing his chance to play down the middle. Son has scored 14 times in the league so far.

Therefore, both Richards and Shearer both opted to name a very similar starting eleven. The only change saw the former City defender include Walker ahead of Alexander-Arnold - which isn't controversial at all.