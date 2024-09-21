Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday (September 22) in arguably the biggest game of the season between last season's two title rivals. Both sides are unbeaten, with the Cityzens in perfect form, winning all of their opening four games, while the Gunners have won three and drawn one of their four games.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta look likely to square off for the Premier League title once again, and Sunday's game could have huge implications despite being only five games in.

The two rivals boast two of the best squads in the English top flight, and Alan Shearer has picked his best combined XI between them. As quoted in Daily Mail, the Newcastle United icon made some bold decisions, leaving out high-profile names and naming just four of Arteta's troops in the team.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Ederson, Kyle Walker, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber

Shearer's first difficult decision was to name his starting goalkeeper, and the Premier League's all-time top scorer sided with Man City's Ederson. It stands to reason, given the Brazilian shot-stopper has been crucial for the Cityzens since arriving from Benfica in 2017, helping his side win six titles. He provided Erling Haaland with an assist in City's 2-1 win against Brentford, which speaks volumes of his ball-playing abilities.

However, Arsenal's David Raya is unfortunate not to earn the nod based on form this season. He produced a spectacular double save to deny Atalanta's Mateo Retegui from the penalty spot in the UEFA Champions League midweek. The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates under pressure after displacing Aaron Ramsdale as Arteta's No.1 but has more than won over his critics.

Ederson vs David Raya Club appearances 338 46 Clean sheets 157 24 Goals conceded 261 32

Shearer went with the ever-reliable Kyle Walker at right back, and the Man City captain has long been regarded as one of the Premier League's all-time greatest full-backs. He's added versatility to his game recently, dropping into a centre-back role to help Guardiola's side. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has also won six titles with City, and many feel he's the best all-around right-back English football has produced since Gary Neville.

Kyle Walker stats Club appearances 303 Goals 6 Assists 23

Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel were preferred at centre-back, and rightly so, given they have forged a formidable partnership under Arteta. The dogged pair helped the Gunners to the Premier League's best defensive record last season, conceding just 29 goals in 38 games.

William Saliba and Gabriel's stats Club appearances 88 173 Goals 5 16 Assists 2 1

One of Shearer's more debatable choices was selecting the north Londoners' Jurrien Timber at left-back. The Dutchman saw off competition from City's Josko Gvardiol. The Netherlands international returned from an ACL injury during pre-season and has looked solid at the back for Arteta.

Jurrien Timber's stats Club appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

However, Gvardiol has impressed both defensively and going forward for the Cityzens and displayed this with an impressive tally of eight-goal contributions in his debut season. The Croatian is perhaps unfortunate not to earn the left-back role in Shearer's combined XI.

Midfielders

Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne

Midfield is where Man City's dominance starts to show, as Shearer couldn't look past the trio of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. All three are vital cogs in the Cityzens' machine that has had a stranglehold on English football for the past decade.

For many, Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world, and he earns his place on the list without any argument. Guardiola has noted in the past that the Spaniard is just as important as Haaland.

Silva has continuously been linked with an exit during his spell at the Etihad, but City will be relieved that the Portuguese attacking midfielder has remained with the club. His slickness on the ball and unbelievable creativity have helped the reigning champions for several years.

De Bruyne is now at the stage of his glistening career, where he's earning comparisons with all-time Premier League greats such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Paul Scholes. Some argue that the Belgian midfield maestro is the superior playmaker of the quartet.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne's stats Club appearances 259 361 388 Goals 26 67 103 Assists 30 68 171

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Arsenal are represented once more by Bukayo Saka, who is arguably their finest player and embodies all that makes Arteta's young squad so exciting at the Emirates. Quick, agile and with a reliable end product, the England international will be the Gunners' shining star for years to come.

Bukayo Saka's stats Appearances 231 Goals 59 Assists 57

It was inevitable that Haaland would make the team, given his unbelievable start in English football since arriving two years ago. The Norweigan forward has broken several records, including scoring the most goals in a single 38-game Premier League season (36 goals in 35 games).

Erling Haaland's stats Appearances 104 Goals 99 Assists 14

Shearer opted for Phil Foden on the left, and although that's not the tricky English attacker's favoured position, he merits a place in the team. He was voted the PFA Player of the Year following an outstanding 2023-24 season in which he posted 27 goals and 12 goals in 53 games across competitions.

Phil Foden's stats Appearances 272 Goals 87 Assists 53

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 21-09-24.