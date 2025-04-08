There are only five nations with more Ballon d'Or wins than England. On the surface, an impressive feat considering the Three Lions haven't won a major international competition since the 1966 World Cup.

But that record is somewhat diminished by the fact the Ballon d'Or was only opened up to non-European players in 1995, and even then it still only considered their achievements for European clubs, until it became a completely global award in 2007. In the last 30 years, there has been just one English winner; Liverpool and the Three Lions' boy wonder Michael Owen, who clinched football's greatest individual prize in 2001.

English players have come close during that time period, however. Five players have finished second or third, including Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham who took the bronze award last season. The first of those, meanwhile, came in 1996. The English player who finished third that year went into the awards night fully expecting to claim the top prize, but had to settle for third-best.

The 1996 Ballon d'Or and the Case for Alan Shearer

Fine goalscoring form for England, Blackburn and Newcastle

1996 was an exciting time to be an England supporter. The European Championships were held on home soil, and while the Three Lions eventually succumbed to Germany in the Semi-Finals, Terry Venables' side enjoyed a strong showing at the tournament, with star striker Alan Shearer finishing up as top scorer.

Domestically too, Shearer enjoyed a fine calendar year. He won the Premier League's Golden Boot for the 1995/96 season, his final campaign at Blackburn Rovers, and finished 1996 midway through a strong first season at boyhood club Newcastle United, which would also end in him winning the division's Golden Boot award.

Shearer, therefore, went to the awards night 'fully expecting' to be crowned the best player in European football.

"I went to the awards night fully expecting and hoping to win it after the year I had in 1996. I was the top scorer in EURO '96 and scored goals in the league as well and then got my move to Newcastle and continued to score goals."

Throughout 1996, Shearer scored 27 goals in 53 outings across all competitions. But he didn't even play in the Champions League, let alone score in it, and failed to pick up any silverware, while the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year award for the 1995/96 season went to Les Ferdinand.

Alan Shearer's 1996 Scoring Statistics Team Appearances Goals Blackburn 17 12 Newcastle 27 17 England 9 8 Total 53 27

Shearer Finished Third to Matthias Sammer

Defensive midfielder took the 1996 Ballon d'Or award instead