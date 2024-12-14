Alan Shearer has named the best atmosphere in a football ground he's ever seen live. The Newcastle United and England hero experienced some of the greatest stadiums in the world during his playing days, but the match he named came when he was on co-commentary.

The all-time Premier League top goalscorer - with 260 English top-flight goals to his name - has gone on record previously to state a Champions League game at the San Siro for his boyhood club was among the best nights he was involved in as a player.

Related Alan Shearer Named the Five Best Football Stadiums He Ever Played in The Premier League record goalscorer only picked two stadiums in England among his five favourites.

A Famous European Night at Anfield

Shearer said the 'best' atmosphere he experienced came in Liverpool

However, on the Rest is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer was asked about the greatest European night he could recall. It could include a match he either played in or watched from afar. The fan question read: "Greatest European night you've been involved in, watched live or on telly? Mine is Liverpool vs Barcelona."

Of course, the clash between the English and Spanish giants came in the 2019 Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's Reds overturned a 3-0 deficit in one of the greatest comebacks Europe's elite competition has ever seen.

Related Dressing Room Footage From Barcelona's Collapse vs Liverpool in 2019 Barcelona players were distraught after blowing a 3-0 lead against Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019.

Shearer very quickly agreed that it was a special night on Merseyside, as he stated: "That's the best atmosphere I've ever witnessed." The former Magpies forward was in the ground and noted the incredible noise the supporters conjured up: "I mean that night at Anfield, I was lucky enough to be there doing the co-commentary, and I've never heard anything like it."

Recalling the incredible nature of the comeback, as Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi both netted braces to set Liverpool on their way to a sixth Champions League crown, Shearer relived his feelings from the famous European night:

"When they got the first goal you just thought: 'They can't, can they? And then they get the second, and it's like 'Oh my God!' "That night at Anfield was amazing."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 was the club's sixth success in the competition - more than any other English club.

As previously mentioned, the iconic forward went on to be asked about the best European match he ever played in, to which he responded: "I remember going to San Siro for Newcastle v Inter Milan. There were 15 or 16 thousand Geordies behind the goal, and it was amazing. The atmosphere that night was amazing." Watch Shearer's answers in full below (10:15 onwards):

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-12-24.