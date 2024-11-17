For most football fans, Alan Shearer is synonymous with Newcastle United. A boyhood fan of the club, the England striker spent the majority of his career with the Magpies and is considered their greatest-ever player. For a certain group of Lancashire-based football fans, however, he's known more for his exploits elsewhere.

Before he ever walked out onto the turf at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player, Shearer was winning the hearts of an entirely different fanbase. The forward was one of the leading figures at Blackburn Rovers during Jack Walker's revolution at the club and was pivotal in the side winning their first, and to this day only, Premier League title.

While he was only at Ewood Park for a short period, Shearer more than left a mark and certainly lived up to his billing as the most expensive English transfer at the time. Interestingly, though, there weren't many at Rovers convinced the striker was worth his lofty fee when he first moved to Lancashire, according to his teammate at the team, Mark Atkins.

Blackburn Players Had Doubts About Shearer

They weren't convinced he was worth his transfer fee

It might seem silly now considering just how good Shearer was during his time at Blackburn, but initially, there were doubts that he'd succeed and even some of the club's players weren't convinced by him. After Walker bought his boyhood club, he pumped millions into Rovers. He signed some incredible names and wasn't afraid to splash the cash as he transformed the side from a second-tier team into the best in England.

Shearer was a marquee purchase at £3.5m for Rovers and while that's considered a major bargain now, there were some who doubted he was even worth that at the time. According to Atkins, who spent seven years at Ewood Park in total, some of the Blackburn players were surprised the team spent that much on the Englishman. Speaking during an episode of Under the Cosh, he revealed as much at around the 2:30 mark.

"We went to play Hibs on one of the first days he was here [Blackburn], up in Scotland, and he played the first 45 minutes. He was awful. We were looking at each other thinking 'What the hell have we done here?' "He was the worst trainer if we were doing physical work. He just couldn't get his head around running."

It didn't take long for the future Match of the Day pundit to change their minds, though.

Shearer's Time at Blackburn

He was a part of Walker's incredible rise

If there were doubts about Shearer before he joined Rovers, he quickly erased them once he took to the pitch. From the get-go, he shone at Ewood Park and tore Premier League defences apart. His first Premier League match saw him bag a brace against Crystal Palace and from there, Atkins and co knew they had something special on their hands.

"I remember the first game of the season was Crystal Palace away. He scored two from outside the box. He curled one in from about 30 yards and smashed another one in from about 25 yards. Straight into the top corner, both of them. "And now we're thinking 'we've got a player here.' We know we've got a chance."

Alongside Chris Sutton, Shearer formed SAS, one of the deadliest strike duos in English football. His efforts in front of goal played a huge role in Rovers quickly climbing the Premier League table and getting their hands on the league title. They became the first team other than Manchester United to win the division and are still to this day the only town to achieve the feat. That Rovers side was filled with some very impressive names, such as Tim Flowers, Tim Sherwood and Sutton, but Shearer was undeniably the spearhead that brought them success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer scored 34 league goals during the 1994/95 season as Blackburn Rovers won the title

Shearer Became a Premier League Legend

He retired as the division's all-time top scorer

His first friendly with Blackburn may have been poor, but the rest of Shearer's career was anything but, as he tormented defenders with Rovers and then Newcastle for over a decade. He was regularly one of the top scorers in the league and while he never won another league title after his 1995 triumph with Kenny Dalglish and co at Ewood Park, he still left a lasting impression on football.

Shearer retired in 2006 and did so as the all-time top scorer in Premier League history. He hung his boots up having scored 260 goals in the division, a record that still stands to this day. His status as an all-time great has stood the test of time, and he's still regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the English top flight. He made Atkins and anyone else who doubted him look a little silly.

