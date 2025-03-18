Alan Shearer was left stunned by the performance of Newcastle United star Joelinton against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, as the Magpies secured their first major trophy in 70 years against Arne Slot's Reds - stating that the Brazilian is 'horrible to play against' after an incredible performance under the famous arches.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak will take the plaudits as the goalscorers who ended the Tyneside hoodoo at the national stadium, with the duo sending the fanbase into ecstasy either side of half-time in the 2-1 win. But as a collective, the Toon Army were excellent across the pitch, ranging from superb full-back performances by Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento, to outstanding wing showings from Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

Shearer: Joelinton Made 'Beast of a Performance' For Newcastle vs Liverpool

The midfielder was imperious against the Reds at Wembley

But it's Joelinton who has received special credit from boyhood Newcastle fan Shearer for his tenacious outing in the centre of the park. Having joined from Hoffenheim six years ago in a £40million move, he's slowly but surely become a fan favourite in the north-east with his battling, never-say-die performances.

Joelinton's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =10th Goals 4 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Tackles Per Game 2.1 =1st Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =4th Match rating 6.90 6th

And Shearer has praised him for showing up on the big stage when needed, nullifying Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to barely give the Reds a sniff of an attack as Newcastle won the midfield battle with ease - stating that the Brazilian was 'everywhere' on the hallowed turf. He said on the Rest is Football podcast:

"I mean, Joelinton. Oh my god. Wow. Beast of a performance. He is horrible to play against, isn't he? You can imagine. "He was everywhere. And I think that was always going to be key, that midfield battle. It was always going to be 'who was going to come out on top?' in that three. "And I thought Newcastle dominated the midfield, and that set them up perfectly."

There is still a chance for Newcastle to finish in the top four of the Premier League, where they could make it one of the best seasons in the club's long history.

The Magpies are only two points outside the top four with a game in hand, making Champions League qualification a reality that is in their hands - and with the Premier League almost confirmed to be gaining a fifth league spot for Europe's premier cup competition next season, Joelinton will be needed to continue their momentum.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joelinton has five caps for Brazil, scoring once.

The Brazilian only completed 18 of his 25 passes at Wembley, according to Sofascore, but with seven of his nine duels won, alongside failing to commit a foul and being fouled himself four times, he was a nightmare for Mac Allister and Gravenberch to play around as they were substituted with 20 minutes to play.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-03-25.

