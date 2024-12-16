Alan Shearer was impressed with Manchester United forward Amad Diallo’s performance in their 2-1 win against Manchester City, labelling the Ivorian winger ‘the standout player’ under Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old was the star of the show at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, winning a penalty that led to United’s equaliser, before scoring the winning goal moments later.

His contributions helped United bounce back after two losses in a row in the Premier League and piled more misery on Man City, who have won just once in their last 11 games.

Shearer, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, was full of praise for Amad and singled out his progress in the first month under Amorim, calling him ‘the standout’ performer:

“As soon as soon as Man United got one, I thought, here we go, something daft is going to happen here, and then, I mean, Amad was amazing, wasn't he? “What a player he is, and he's, without doubt, has been the standout player under the new manager.”

Amad has enjoyed an impressive run of games in the Premier League lately, contributing to at least one goal in five of his last six top-flight appearances.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to be soon rewarded with fresh terms, in recognition of his growing importance to the Red Devils’ squad.

Amad stepped up in the absence of both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who were surprisingly left out of the matchday squad on Sunday by Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician opted for a front three of Amad, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount instead and was forced to make changes early in the first half as the latter suffered another injury.

Sunday’s result saw United remain 13th in the league table, but reduced the gap to Man City in fifth to five points.

The Red Devils will next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Carabao Cup on Sunday, before welcoming Bournemouth to Old Trafford at the weekend.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 2 Assists 6 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.