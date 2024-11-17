Alan Shearer has been so impressed by Fulham defender Antonee Robinson's start to the 2024/24 Premier League season that he has named the American international in his Team of the Season at the three-month mark.

While the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history's team is filled with players from those teams that currently occupy a top-five position in the table, four of which come from league-leaders Liverpool, Robinson has arguably outperformed all other left-backs, which has seen him put on the radar of both the Merseyside club, and Manchester United.

Shearer: Robinson Has Been ‘Terrific’

The Fulham left-back has three assists and two clean sheets in 11 outings

When explaining his picks for the 2024/25 Premier League Team of the Season, Shearer described Robinson's performances as having been 'terrific', particularly highlighting his goal creation, and 1v1 defending as key strengths.

The left-back has been terrific, providing three assists and thriving in 1v1 duels with some of the Premier League's best wide players.

The 27-year-old has continued to excel, following a 2023/24 league campaign whereby he played 37 of Fulham's 38 contests, providing six assists with a pass accuracy of 73.7 percent.

Having already registered three assists in the league this season, Robinson is on pace to exceed his greatest ever goal contributions tally, with his six assists last season tying that of his two goals and four assists in the Championship in 2021/22.

Antonee Robinson - 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Assists 3 Pass Completion (%) 78.5 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.27 Tackles Per 90 3.00

While both Man Utd - who have fitness issues plaguing both of their current left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia - and Liverpool, who want to bring in a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, are thought to be eyeing the 27-year-old, Robinson has also attracted the interest of reigning champions Manchester City, who they feel is one of the best in the world.

But, Fulham are standing pat that their star is not for sale, at least not in January anyway.

All statistics via TransferMarkt, FBRef and Premier League - correct as of 17/11/2024.