Alan Shearer has admitted he was blown away by the performance of Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, and name-checked three players in particular who impressed him.

The Lilywhites claimed a dominant victory thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, with the team already comfortable and ahead before Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card for a tackle on James Maddison during the first-half.

But Shearer believes there were three players in particular who stood out more than others in their win, and has named them all in his official Premier League team of the week on the league's website.

'Midfield Masterclass' from Maddison

Van de Ven and Kulusevski impress too

The opening goal was created after a sensational burst from his own half all the way to the byline by central defender Micky Van de Ven, while Kulusevski netted the second goal and Maddison ran the show before being substituted, and Shearer has sung the praises of all three players.

"Ange Postecoglou plays with a high line and likes his players to get on the front foot. Van de Ven showed again why he is a perfect fit, with his speed both defensively and for his brilliant assist. "He [Kulusevski] was brilliant again playing as a No 8 alongside James Maddison, and capped off his performance with a goal. "A midfield masterclass [from Maddison]. Ran the show against Man Utd at Old Trafford and is simply a joy to watch at the moment."

Spurs have had a mixed start to the season so far, but the performance against Man United could arguably be seen as a turning point in their season as they made it four wins in a row in all competitions in the process of beating a team who had been touted to compete with them for a Champions League place this season.

Despite suffering defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal, Tottenham currently sit in eighth place in the table just three points off the top four, and recent performances have been far more impressive than they were at the start of the season.

Tottenham team statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Games 8 Wins 5 Draws 1 Losses 2 Goals scored 17 Goals conceded 6

Alasdair Gold Stunned by Bentancur

'He bossed the midfield'

While Shearer picked out Kulusevski and Maddison for their performances in midfield during the game, journalist Alasdair Gold was quick to hand out praise to their partner Rodrigo Bentancur for his showing at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international was handed a 9/10 rating for his performance as journalist Gold claimed that he "bossed the midfield" in his new defensive role, with two more attacking options either side of him.

The former Juventus man has ousted Yves Bissouma and Pape Mate Sarr from the midfield role and it's now his position in the side to lose, with a big test against Ferencvaros and Brighton to come before the October international break.

Postecoglou was very happy with the performance on the night, but still found time to criticise youngster Lucas Bergvall on two separate instances late on in the game.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 1/10/2024.