Highlights Alan Shearer's remarkable career stats go beyond just his iconic goalscoring celebrations. Dive deep into the numbers that shaped his legendary status in the Premier League.

From his early days at Southampton, where he shattered records and earned accolades, to his time at Blackburn Rovers, where he formed a lethal partnership with Chris Sutton, Shearer's journey was nothing short of spectacular.

Shearer's return to his beloved Newcastle United, his battles with injuries, and his international success, including winning the Golden Boot at Euro '96, all contributed to his legacy as one of the greatest players in football history.

When the annals of Premier League history are flicked through, one name, more often than not, dominates the conversation about prolific goalscoring: Alan Shearer. The iconic raised hand celebration, a signature move after striking the ball into the net, became synonymous with weekend football during the '90s and early 2000s.

But while most football aficionados can recount tales of his bullet headers and screamers, how many of us truly understand the depth and breadth of Shearer's remarkable career stats?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're diving deep into the numbers, unravelling the statistics that shaped the legend, and exploring just how the boy from Newcastle engraved his name into footballing immortality. Whether you're a die-hard Shearer fan or a curious onlooker, strap in for a numerical odyssey that paints the portrait of one of the Premier League's most lethal finishers...

Southampton - 1988-1992 - 43 goals

From the training grounds of Southampton's youth setup to the hallowed pitches of the English First Division, Alan Shearer's journey was nothing short of spectacular. After two years honing his skills with the youth side, the stage was set for a 17-year-old Shearer to make his mark on 26 March 1988.

Chelsea witnessed his professional debut, but it was The Dell that played host to his full unveiling. Two weeks later, Shearer unleashed a thunderbolt - a scintillating hat-trick against the mighty Arsenal. In doing so, he shattered Jimmy Greaves' 30-year record, becoming the youngest player to net a hat-trick in the top division. Such exploits earned him his inaugural pro contract by season's end.

But stardom wasn't handed to him on a silver platter. Despite that fiery start, Shearer's integration into the first team was a calculated affair. A subsequent season saw a restrained Shearer, making sparse appearances without finding the net. But it wasn’t long before his sheer strength - an attribute he became legendary for - made its presence felt, holding play up and teeing off teammates like the wingers Rod Wallace and the mercurial Matt Le Tissier. With Shearer spearheading their attack, accolades came pouring in, with fans dubbing him their 1991 Player of the Year.

1991 was a whirlwind year for the striker. He lit up the Toulon Tournament, donning the England U-21 jersey and netting a staggering seven goals in just four matches. And as the 1991-92 season dawned, Shearer was a household name. His tally of 13 goals in the Saints' shirt earned him a coveted England spot, and whispers of a switch to giants like Manchester United grew louder. But loyalty ran in Shearer's veins, and he committed to seeing out the season with Southampton.

Yet, as 1992 progressed, the vultures circled. Southampton's gaffer, Ian Branfoot, fended off offers left, right, and center. And while Shearer's departure seemed inevitable, Branfoot asserted their position of strength. But when the dust settled in July, Blackburn Rovers had their man, splashing a then British record £3.6 million. The Southampton era culminated with Shearer registering 43 goals in 158 appearances - numbers that were merely a prelude to an illustrious career ahead.

Blackburn Rovers - 1992-1996 - 130 goals

England's Euro 1992 journey may have been short-lived, with Shearer only making a blink-and-miss appearance, but his club future was about to sparkle. Cue Blackburn Rovers. With a jaw-dropping bid of £3.6 million, they shattered the English transfer record. While Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United lingered, it was Blackburn's deep pockets, thanks to Jack Walker, that won the day, ushering in the Shearer era at Ewood Park.

His Premier League debut on 15 August 1992 couldn't have been more emphatic, with Shearer firing two rockets past Crystal Palace. But just as he was hitting his stride, a cruel twist of fate saw him sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Leeds United in December. Despite this setback, his tally was still an impressive 16 goals from 21 games. Internationally, Shearer was adding to his goal count, but a string of injuries meant he missed crucial games, hindering England's World Cup qualification dreams.

The 1993-94 season, however, was different gravy. Bouncing back with 31 goals in 40 appearances, Shearer nearly led Blackburn to Premier League glory, falling just short. For his herculean efforts, he clinched the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year accolade. England may have missed out on the World Cup, but Shearer's star continued to rise.

The next season saw Blackburn bring in Chris Sutton, forming an alliance that would terrorise defences across the land. "SAS" – Shearer And Sutton – became synonymous with goals. Their collective firepower led Blackburn to snatch the Premier League title in dramatic fashion. And when asked about his celebratory plans? Classic Shearer responded, "creosoting the fence". European adventures beckoned, but they ended abruptly, falling to Swedish side Trelleborgs FF in the UEFA Cup. Still, individual honours poured in, with Shearer bagging the PFA Players' Player of the Year for 1995.

While Blackburn couldn't replicate their title-winning magic, Shearer's boots remained on fire. Another season saw him net 31 times, and he reached a historic 100-goal milestone for Blackburn in the Premier League. Eventually, his tally stood at an astonishing 130 goals in all competitions.

Internationally, Shearer faced a drought, failing to score in 12 games ahead of Euro 96. Despite being hampered by injuries, missing the tail-end of his club season, he returned, ready to represent England in their European Championship campaign. As ever, Shearer was determined to give his all.

Newcastle United - 1996-2006 - 206 goals

When Alan Shearer's footsteps echoed around the corridors of Euro '96, two titans of world football, Manchester United and Real Madrid, were beckoned by his siren call. Yet, in a dramatic swerve, neither Old Trafford nor the Santiago Bernabéu would be graced by the marksman's prowess. No, he was to head back to his roots, signing for his beloved Newcastle United in a record £15 million transfer.

Under the stewardship of Kevin Keegan, the Geordie legend continued to fire on the Premier League scene, leading the scoring charts with 25 goals despite missing games. He even turned a game on its head with a stunning hat-trick against Leicester City. The Premier League crown, however, eluded the Magpies with Keegan exiting in due course.

Injuries sadly made Shearer's next season less dynamic. His absence was palpable, with Newcastle only securing a 13th place finish. Notably, to aid his recovery, the club even devised eccentric methods involving school benches and high-jump mats, sounding more like a quirky university experiment than elite football rehab.

1998 saw Shearer up against familiar faces and controversies. A controversial incident against Leicester left the media buzzing, with claims of Shearer intentionally striking Neil Lennon. Despite the storm, charges were dismissed, but FA boss Graham Kelly later stirred the pot, suggesting Shearer's World Cup spot might've been a bargaining chip.

Ruud Gullit's reign, filled with tension, ushered in the Bobby Robson era, a transformative period for Shearer and the club. Robson's appointment was greeted by an 8-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday, with Shearer netting five. A better league finish followed, with Shearer missing just one game and netting 23 times.

With the Champions League back on Tyneside, Shearer continued to find the net with precision. He shone particularly in Europe, showcasing his talents against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan. Yet, European glory remained out of reach.

Approaching the end of his career, the Geordie legend announced his retirement plans, only to make a U-turn in 2005 after discussions with Graeme Souness. This final chapter saw Shearer break Jackie Milburn's record, becoming Newcastle's all-time leading scorer. A poignant knee injury cut his swansong short, but Shearer's legacy as one of the Magpies' greatest ever players remained undimmed.

What a rollercoaster ride it was for Shearer at St. James' Park! From world record transfers to title challenges, European adventures, and historic milestones, Alan Shearer's Newcastle story is one that will be recounted for generations.

England - 1992-2000 - 30 goals

The roaring 90s heralded a bright beginning for Alan Shearer's international journey. The electric forward joined the England U-21s under maestro Dave Sexton, not just making a mark, but smashing it! With a jaw-dropping 13 goals in 11 appearances, Shearer sent records tumbling, records that stand to this day. Combining his scorching club form, Shearer's talent couldn't be sidelined. Graduating to the senior squad under gaffer Graham Taylor, Shearer kicked off with a stunner against France in '92.

Pegged to be the successor of English legend Gary Lineker, injury woes slowed down Shearer's roll to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Despite his potential, England’s journey to the finals was cut short.

Euro '96: This was Shearer's time to shine! Despite a prior drought, Shearer stormed Euro '96 with a string of goals, lighting up Wembley and driving the Three Lions into the knockout stages. From clutching the first penalty against Spain, to a heartbreak against Germany, his 5 goals saw him crowned the tournament's Golden Boot winner.

Armband Honour: Glenn Hoddle handed Shearer the captain's armband in '96, a role he took with both hands, leading the charge to the '98 World Cup. Partnered with young-gun Michael Owen, Shearer's only World Cup adventure was highlighted by goals, drama, and a tense penalty shootout exit against Argentina.

Hat-trick Heroics & Euro 2000: '99 brought another gem from Shearer's treasure trove - a hat-trick against Luxembourg, his first and only for England. This propelled England into a playoff clash with Scotland and then to Euro 2000. Though Shearer announced his retirement from international duty post-Euro, he didn't leave without a bang. He left a legacy, with goals against arch-rivals Germany and a nail-biting match against Romania.

Shearer's international chapter concluded with 63 caps, and his impact was monumental. Captaining 34 times and netting 30, he's on the England all-time scoring leaderboard alongside legends Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney. The speculation mills did turn with Shearer's potential return in later tournaments, but the legend remained true to his retirement. Even shrugging off an assistant managerial call after the '06 World Cup.

In football's hall of fame, Alan Shearer's name echoes loud and proud, not just for the goals, but for the indomitable spirit and passion he brought every time he donned the Three Lions.

Club Season League FA Cup League Cup Europe Other Total Division Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Southampton 1987–88 First Division 5 3 0 0 0 0 – – 5 3 1988–89 First Division 10 0 0 0 0 0 – – 10 0 1989–90 First Division 26 3 3 0 6 2 – – 35 5 1990–91 First Division 36 4 4 2 6 6 – 2 2 48 14 1991–92 First Division 41 13 7 2 6 3 – 6 3 60 21 Total 118 23 14 4 18 11 – 8 5 158 43 Blackburn Rovers 1992–93 Premier League 21 16 0 0 5 6 – – 26 22 1993–94 Premier League 40 31 4 2 4 1 – – 48 34 1994–95 Premier League 42 34 2 0 3 2 2 1 – 49 37 1995–96 Premier League 35 31 2 0 4 5 6 1 1 0 48 37 Total 138 112 8 2 16 14 8 2 1 0 171 130 Newcastle United 1996–97 Premier League 31 25 3 1 1 1 4 1 1 0 40 28 1997–98 Premier League 17 2 6 5 0 0 0 0 – 23 7 1998–99 Premier League 30 14 6 5 2 1 2 1 – 40 21 1999–2000 Premier League 37 23 6 5 1 0 6 2 – 50 30 2000–01 Premier League 19 5 0 0 4 2 – – 23 7 2001–02 Premier League 37 23 5 2 4 2 0 0 – 46 27 2002–03 Premier League 35 17 1 1 0 0 12 7 – 48 25 2003–04 Premier League 37 22 2 0 1 0 12 6 – 52 28 2004–05 Premier League 28 7 4 1 1 0 9 11 – 42 19 2005–06 Premier League 32 10 3 1 2 1 4 2 – 41 14 Total 303 148 36 21 16 7 49 30 1 0 405 206 Career total 559 283 58 27 50 32 57 32 10 5 734 379

National team Year Apps Goals England 1992 6 2 1993 1 0 1994 6 3 1995 8 0 1996 9 8 1997 5 3 1998 11 6 1999 10 6 2000 7 2 Total 63 30

Major honours

Alan Shearer, despite his incredible personal achievements and records in the Premier League, didn't amass a vast collection of major club trophies during his career.

Shearer won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers. It was the club's first and only Premier League title, and Shearer played a pivotal role, forming a deadly partnership with Chris Sutton.

While at Newcastle United, Shearer came close to silverware a couple of times, particularly in the FA Cup and Premier League, but the team was unable to clinch the trophy.

On the international stage, Shearer was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 1996, but they did not win the tournament. Despite his limited club trophy haul, Shearer's individual accomplishments, including being the Premier League's all-time top scorer, solidify his place as one of the game's greats.

It's one thing to rattle off stats and figures; it's entirely another to comprehend the magnitude of Alan Shearer's impact on the Premier League. Beyond the staggering goals, what truly resonates is his unwavering consistency, his leadership both on and off the pitch, and the sheer passion with which he played every game. While the records illuminate his proficiency, it's the memories he crafted, game after game, that leave an indelible mark on the hearts of football fans.

In the era of football where the game is ever-evolving, and new stars rise and fade, the tale of Alan Shearer stands robust - a testament to raw talent combined with relentless dedication. As we close our deep dive into his illustrious career, let's remember: football is not just about the numbers but the stories they tell.

And Shearer's story, with its highs, lows, goals, and moments, will forever remain etched in the annals of Premier League history. Another striker might one day eclipse his records, but the legacy of Alan Shearer – the boy from Newcastle who became a footballing icon – is truly inimitable.