Arsenal suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Ousmane Dembele put a dagger in the hearts of the Emirates faithful with a third-minute strike, which proved to be enough for the Parisiens to take a narrow lead back to France.

Heading into the game, confidence was high in north London after Mikel Arteta's men dispatched reigning champions Real Madrid in the previous round with relative ease. However, the visiting team were also in high spirits heading into the blockbuster encounter after knocking out Premier League winners Liverpool and Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the earlier knockout rounds.

Within just a few moments of the first whistle, the Gunners' supporters were silenced after a swift attack from PSG saw Luis Enrique's men go from back to front in a matter of seconds, with Dembele spreading the ball out wide to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before sweeping the ball into the far corner when receiving it back from the Georgian.