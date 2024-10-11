Alan Shearer believes Ollie Watkins will be furious with interim England manager Lee Carsley after the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat at the hands of Greece on Thursday night. Having won his first two games in charge, the former Everton man had enjoyed a bright start in his spell as temporary head coach of the national team.

There was plenty of goodwill surrounding Carsley and many thought he was a shoo-in for the permanent gig once the FA decided to hire someone to replace Gareth Southgate. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, though, and while the fans will be frustrated with the result and his bizarre comments in the post-match press conference, Shearer believes Watkins will be furious with Carsley for a different reason.

Watkins Was Left Out of the Starting XI

Carsley opted not to play a striker in Harry Kane's absence

As England captain and the country's all-time leading goalscorer, there's no denying Harry Kane's importance to the Three Lions. When he's available, he's a nailed-on starter. There are no two ways about it. Talented strikers like Watkins have to bide their time and just wait for the opportunity to show what they can do on the off chance that the Bayern Munich man isn't able to play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has scored four goals in 15 appearances for England

Watkins must have thought that chance was coming his way against Greece as Kane wasn't included in the team. Instead of choosing someone to replace the skipper in the line-up, though, Carsley decided to play without a recognised forward and left the Aston Villa man on his bench. As a former striker himself, Shearer could empathise with how that would have felt and believes Watkins was furious with his manager's decision. In the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said:

"You would be absolutely raging if you were Ollie Watkins, wouldn’t you? Your main centre-forward is injured and you’ve been crying out for an opportunity. When you’ve come on, you’ve actually done alright - and he’s doing well at club level. Yet, when Kane is out, the manager comes to you and says, 'Well, I’m not going to play you tonight at home against Greece, I’m going to try something different'. "He’s got every right to be [raging], he should be knocking on his door, tonight or tomorrow, saying: 'I have to play the next game if Kane is not fit.'"

The former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United superstar wasn't the only ex-pro who felt like Watkins had the right to be angry with his national team manager, either.

Roy Keane Thinks Watkins Will Be 'Fuming'

He highlighted the form he's been in

Speaking shortly before England's match against Greece, Carsley's decision to leave Watkins out of the starting XI and instead play Jude Bellingham as the number-nine was touched upon by the pundits for ITV. Both Ian Wright and Roy Keane discussed the tactical move from the manager and the latter said the Villa forward would be fuming with the fact he's been left out.

Keane highlighted how good Watkins has been for his club and they thought the decision to leave him on the bench was a tough one. With that said, the former Manchester United man advised him to be patient and just make the most of his chance if he were to be brought on at some point. Keane said:

"He'll be fuming, Wrighty, won't he? He'll be fuming. The form he's in for Villa. He's been fantastic. He's been waiting for that chance. What he has to hope is he gets an opportunity in the second half. Be professional, come on with the right attitude and take your chances if you get them."

Watkins was introduced in the second half, but he failed to turn the tide in England's favour and his side fell to a 2-1 defeat, handing Greece their first ever win at Wembley Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/10/2024