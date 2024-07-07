Highlights England have advanced to Euro 2024 semi-finals after penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's cool penalty sent fans into a frenzy with Alan Shearer's 'iconic' commentary.

England faces their toughest test yet in the Netherlands, who defeated Turkey to reach the semi-finals.

Alan Shearer has gone viral for delivering an 'iconic' piece of commentary moments after England's penalty shootout victory over Switzerland. The Three Lions overcame their opponents in an incredibly close affair to advance to the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Wednesday where they will face off against the Netherlands.

After Breel Embolo had given Switzerland the lead in the 75th minute of the contest, Bukayo Saka stepped up to equalise five minutes later with a scorching effort from distance. This sent the match to extra-time - but after the additional 30 minutes, the two sides still couldn't be separated. This forced a penalty shootout and while England have historically not had the most success in these, they shone against their opponents on Saturday and scored all five of their spot-kicks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hadn't been on the pitch all that long, stepped up to take the final penalty and showed nerves of steel to convert with aplomb. His strike sent Gareth Southgate's side through and led to Shearer delivering the iconic line of commentary as he spoke about the steely nerves of the Three Lions.

"Pressure is for Tyres"

Fans are loving Shearer's phrase

A penalty shootout can be one of the most nerve-wracking events in football. They require ice-cold composure from the players taking part, and that's exactly what the England squad displayed on Saturday night as they scored all five of their spot-kicks with consummate ease. In the past, the immense tension during shootouts would get to the Three Lions and there have been some very disappointing collapses, but that wasn't the case this time - and Shearer recognised that.

As Trent scored the final kick, the former Newcastle United man could be heard passionately on commentary. First, he ran through the names of the five penalty-takers to score for the Three Lions, before delivering his line which will almost certainly be remembered by fans for some time.

"Pressure? What pressure? Pressure is for tyres."

England Will Face the Netherlands Next

It's their toughest test yet

After beating Switzerland, England have moved on to the Euro 2024 semi-finals and Saturday night confirmed who they would be taking on as the Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1. The Dutch team will provide the biggest test for the Three Lions so far, with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Xavi Simons yet to take them on.

So far, Southgate's men have had the luck of the draw, but the Netherlands are the first truly world-class team that they will come across on their quest to lift the European Championship. Only time will tell just how well they will stand up to the task and whether they will rise to the occasion or whether they will crumble.