Former Newcastle United man Craig Bellamy revealed that club legend Alan Shearer didn't speak to him for “at least two weeks” following his arrival on Tyneside.

Bellamy currently serves as Wales manager, having been appointed to the role in July 2024. During his playing days, Bellamy was a forward who began his career in 1996 with Norwich City, spending four years with the Canaries before a sole season with Coventry in the Premier League. After suffering relegation, Newcastle made the move to sign the Welsh international in 2001 and would remain with the club until 2005.

Bellamy would go on to represent Celtic, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City and Cardiff in the remaining nine years of his career, while making upwards of 75 appearances for his country between 1998 and 2013. Bellamy found the most success, silverware wise, with Liverpool, lifting a Community Shield and League Cup during his tenure at Anfield while winning runners-up medals in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Despite there being concerns over his character, Newcastle still moved to sign Bellamy under then-manager Sir Bobby Robson following Coventry’s relegation. The Welshman would form a prolific partnership with Newcastle hero Alan Shearer in his maiden season at St. James’ Park, with the duo scoring 42 goals across all competitions as the Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League.

As Bellamy recalls, however, Shearer was not a player to immediately show him warmth following his transfer.

A Frosty Welcome From Shearer

Legend barely spoke to Bellamy originally

Bellamy formed a productive attacking partnership with Shearer - a duo that spanned the entirety of his tenure in Newcastle. Bellamy, in those four years, netted 43 goals and notched 23 assists, but it was only after he started showcasing his quality that Shearer decided to speak with him.

Craig Bellamy Newcastle United Premier League Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Premier League Position 2001/2002 27 10 5 4th 2002/2003 29 7 8 3rd 2003/2004 16 4 0 5th 2004/2005 21 7 4 14th

Speaking to Gary Neville on an episode of The Overlap, as per The Mirror, Bellamy stated:

“I’ve got Shearer, who you have to impress - because he wouldn’t speak to you unless you impress him. “So I had a first couple of weeks where he didn’t even look at me, didn’t say 'hi'. "There was no welcome or anything like that, it was like he would only speak to me if I’m a good player, ‘so I better be a good player then,’ I really focused on that.”

Bellamy was named as PFA Young Player of the Year at the conclusion of his debut campaign on Tyneside. His following season was marred by controversies on and off the pitch, however, proof that there had been fair warning about the attacker when Robson chose to sign him.

‘If This Guy Rates Me, Then I Must be a Good Player’

Bellamy fondly remembers Robson’s tenure

Robson was one of the best man-managers in history and remains a well-loved figure at Newcastle for what he achieved with the club. He was evidently a manager that Bellamy was keen to work under.

“Because I know all the players (Robson’s) coached, and obviously I grew up watching 1990, then you sort of learn a little bit more before your Robson’s and everything like that with ‘86 and ‘88. It sort of was like a bit of a boost, ‘he’s willing to buy me, he must rate me - if this guy rates me, then I must be a good player.’ “At the time, I probably really needed it as well. So, I went there with that confidence, but also with a ‘didn’t give a s***’ attitude either. I was like, ‘if I’m going to play in front of 50-odd thousand, then I’d better be ready.’”

Robson was ultimately sacked by Newcastle in 2004 after a poor start to the 2004/05 campaign and, the Magpies appointed Graeme Souness in his place - a man who was famous for his disciplinarian style of managing players. Very unsurprisingly, it did not take long for the pair to clash.

There was a famous public argument between Bellamy and Souness, just months before he was omitted from the team ahead of a Premier League clash with Arsenal in early 2005. Just days after that, following an argument with Shearer and a public accusation that Souness was lying, the Scot stated that Bellamy would never play for the club again for as long as he was manager.

As such, Bellamy joined Celtic on loan on the final day of that year’s January transfer window, bringing an end to his tenure with Newcastle United.

