Highlights Shearer picks a solid #One2Eleven with distinguished defenders and legendary midfielders who contributed to his success on the pitch.

From top goalkeeper David Seaman to midfield maestros Gascoigne and Scholes, Shearer highlights the pivotal roles of his teammates in his career.

Shearer's attacking choices of Ferdinand, Sheringham, and Le Tissier complete a dynamic front line that struck fear into opponents during their time together.

In any debate about the Premier League's finest striker, Alan Shearer is a name bound to come up. After all, he is the division's all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 441 appearances, alongside winning three Golden Boots and a Premier League title during his time at Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Further to this, he was named Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 1994 and won the PFA Player of the Year award in 1995. In 1996, he came third in both Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. And with all these achievements stacked on top of each other, Shearer's popularity is unassailable.

Despite this, however, the teams he played in can often fly below the radar. Shearer was great, but so were his teammates - and this was highlighted when the legendary Match of the Day pundit was given a chance to name his #One2Eleven on Sky Sports' Fantasy Football Show.

Leaving out the likes of Tim Flowers, Nolberto Solano, and Gary Speed was admittedly difficult for Shearer, but the finished product still oozed distinction.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Seaman, Stuart Pearce, Tony Adams, Colin Hendry, Gary Neville

Shearer admitted that a significant factor in his decision to name David Seaman as his number one was down to the former Arsenal and England shot-stopper's command over his area and ability to give his back four 'great authority'. Seaman played for the Three Lions 75 times during his career - 42 times sharing the pitch with Shearer - while only Peter Shilton, with a stately 125 caps, has earned more in goal for England.

In front of Seaman is a formidable defensive quartet made up of a balance between no-nonsense bulldogs and coolheaded ball-playing technicians. Given the nod at left-back was the former of two polar opposites, with Stuart Pearce, otherwise known as "Psycho", a well-known football hardman whose prolific left foot also led him to register a surprising 87 career goals from defence – not quite enough to make him one of the all-time top-scoring defenders, however.

On the opposite flank, Gary Neville was opted for over Henning Berg and Lee Dixon. Hailed for his all-roundedness, England's all-time most capped right-back had the third-lung fitness levels to make a difference in defence and attack, while his decorated career is hard to ignore, having won a total of 20 trophies, including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

The first of two central defenders to make Shearer's team was Blackburn Rovers teammate Colin Hendry, with the explanation being:

He loved defending and loved to put his head in where it hurt, he loved to be the last man saving it off the line, trying to be the heroic one, and more often than not he was. He played a huge part in helping us win the title with Blackburn in 1995.

Making up the backline, Tony Adams proved to be another easy choice for Shearer. Regarded as a "tough and top defender" by his England teammates, Adams was another, like Pearce, who took pride in having a blood, sweat and tears attitude to winning important football games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With Arsenal, Tony Adams won four top-flight division titles, uniquely captaining a title-winning team in three different decades, alongside guiding the Gunners to a further three FA Cups, two Football League Cups, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and two FA Community Shields.

Midfield

Rob Lee, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Scholes

Having played with the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Dennis Wise, and Steven Gerrard (though just for two England appearances), few would have predicted Rob Lee's inclusion in Shearer's #One2Eleven. However, there is no midfielder he played with on more occasions, and his understated qualities brought a lot to the successful Newcastle teams they formed a big part of.

A very underestimated player who got over 20 caps for England. He could do everything, he could sit in front of the back four if you wanted him to marshal the midfield. He set up a few for me - as he keeps reminding me - although I like to think I made his bad passes into good ones!

Pulling rank alongside Lee to complete a wonderful midfield that insisted on acquiring the perfect balance between goals, assists, and defence, two of England's finest middlemen were given a starting berth. The two Pauls, Gascoigne and Scholes, are unquestionably the easiest picks of the side, with the latter being coined as a "silent assassin" for his quiet genius to lead the Three Lions midfield by example.

Meanwhile, Shearer earmarked 'Gazza' as "a great lad and great to have around, but first and foremost, he was a great player." Though admitting he would probably have been a pain to play with at the club level because of his dressing-room antics, Shearer enjoyed the international campaigns he spent with the attacking midfielder,

In all, Gascoigne contributed to 19 goals in 57 England caps, scoring some of his country's most iconic goals along the way. He was particularly popular for his exploits at the home-hosted Euro '96, to which his thumping volley against Scotland earned him legendary status (of course, along with the infamous toilet seat celebration).

Attack

Matt Le Tissier, Les Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham

Now a Match of the Day pundit, Shearer offers his expertise to analyse great goals after each Premier League week. It's his finest trait after the bags of goals he scored during his heyday. But it's a good job that he no longer has to pick apart those who make his #One2Eleven, otherwise the show would run for a whole lot longer.

This is down to the sheer quality of Shearer's attacking choices. First to prove this observation - through the centre - Newcastle partner Les Ferdinand was the obvious choice. They may have endured a fleeting duopoly, but their goalscoring record speaks for itself, and they became one of the Premier League's deadliest strike duos.

A guy who had a great presence and one of the best leaps I have seen. I only had one season with him at Newcastle, but in that season together, I think we got 49 goals between us. We could stand in the tunnel and look at the other team, and we actually saw fear, which gave us great confidence. For 12 months we had great fun playing alongside each other.

Joining Ferdinand to make up two-thirds of a lethal front three is England teammate from the uplifting Euro '96 tournament, Teddy Sheringham. Shearer explained that the Manchester United and Tottenham talisman brought out the best in him at international level, with his calmness being a particular plus point.

Southampton hero Matt Le Tissier polished the forward line - leaving notable absentees such as Patrick Kluivert, Michael Owen, Ian Wright and Duncan Ferguson out of the final lineup. However, with the nickname 'Le God' being given to him by Southampton fans, Le Tissier had to have been pretty good.

A creative attacking midfielder, who was often deployed on the left wing, Le Tissier is the second-highest-ever scorer for Southampton, behind Mick Channon, and was voted PFA Young Player of the Year in 1990. He was the first midfielder to score 100 goals in the Premier League, and he was noted for his record at scoring penalty kicks - converting from the spot 47 times from 48 attempts - and is considered one of the greatest ever from the 12-yard spot.