Crystal Palace have started to pick up their form in recent weeks after looking like they could be involved in a Premier League relegation battle - and Alan Shearer believes that the Eagles will have enough quality to avoid being relegated to the Championship this season.

It took Oliver Glasner’s men until the end of October before they picked up their first win of the campaign, coming in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur - and having beaten Aston Villa just two days later in the League Cup, it’s started them on a roll. Just one loss in their last seven Premier League games - including two wins and four draws - has put them four points clear of relegation, and within just one point of 15th-placed Everton, in a slight revival for the south London outfit.

Alan Shearer 'Confident' Crystal Palace Will Avoid Relegation

The Eagles have too many stars to be considered for the drop

And that run of form alongside the quality in their squad has seen Shearer state that they will have enough to avoid being dragged into a cat-fight that could see them lose their top-flight status.

Crystal Palace's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 14 =17th Goals conceded 20 =7th Shots for per game 14.1 9th Shots against per game 12.4 =10th xG 22.5 13th

Speaking on the Rest Is Football Podcast, Shearer showed his confidence that Glasner would avoid the drop to the second-tier, saying:

“I think they’ll have enough. They’ve got too much ability in that team to be relegated, I think. “I would be confident in saying that they’ll get out of the trouble they’re in.”

The likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr in the forward areas is more than enough firepower to pick up points, whilst a formidable backline of Marc Guehi, Dean Henderson, Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix will be enough to see results out.

It did take Palace a while to get going, which could be due to the sales of Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen in the summer, but if they keep their current form up, they’ll almost certainly be a Premier League outfit next season which could leave the likes of Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton floundering in the bottom three.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have been in the Premier League for 11 consecutive seasons, with their lowest finish in that time being 15th (2015/16).

Having won six of their last seven games to end the Premier League campaign last time out, Glasner knows his side have the credentials - and if they can get firing again, a mid-table finish is certainly not out of the question.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-12-24.