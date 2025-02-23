Alan Shearer has dropped a damning verdict on Liverpool's misfiring number nine Darwin Nunez, suggesting that it is uncertain whether playing for the Reds "means enough for him".

That hasn't stopped Liverpool from sprinting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. After Arsenal's loss to West Ham on Saturday, a first English title for Arne Slot is looking increasingly likely.

Nonetheless, the situation regarding Nunez's future at Anfield is far from certain. The Uruguayan missed a golden opportunity to score what could have been the winner against Aston Villa last week, but the game ended 2-2, and it was points dropped for the Merseyside outfit. This wasn't the first occasion on which he had disappointed fans either, and the possibility of him departing from the club this summer is mounting.

Shearer Questions Liverpool Striker Nunez for Effort

The former Newcastle star isn't sure whether it "means enough" for him

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer had some strong words of criticism for the hot-and-cold Nunez, who has failed to cement a place in the first-team under Slot this season. He said:

"The really good goalscorers don't let the missed chances affect them . "You've got to keep getting in there. I'm not sure whether it means enough to him. I can't say that for certain, but only on the eye and looking at him, that I don't know."

As the all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League, such comments are quite damning, albeit fair, given the player's track record. Previously described as "world-class", Nunez has hit the back of the net just six times in 35 appearances across all competitions. Since his arrival at the club in 2022, he has missed 0.99 big chances on average per game.

Darwin Núñez's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Minutes Played 899 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected Goals 4.1 Shots per 90 2.60 Key Passes per 90 0.7

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's most expensive signing ever at £85 million.

With just seven league starts this term, it is evident Slot does not see him as being Liverpool's primary centre-forward. Two proposals arrived from Al Nassr for his services in January, as Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively on GIVEMESPORT, but the Reds turned the offers down as they thought they were unable to find a replacement before the window slammed shut.

Romano has now revealed in an exclusive newsletter on GIVEMESPORT that he expects Nunez to leave this summer, and there could also be interest from European clubs, as well as returning suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025