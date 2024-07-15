Highlights Jude Bellingham showed frustration with Southgate during England's Euro 2024 loss to Spain, claims Alan Shearer.

Alan Shearer has claimed that Jude Bellingham wasn't happy with Gareth Southgate during the side's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain on Sunday night. The Three Lions slumped to a 2-1 defeat in Berlin, meaning they'd come incredibly close but failed to lift the European Championship trophy for the second tournament in a row.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win for Luis de la Fuente's side, despite Cole Palmer's strike briefly offering England some form of hope. It was a brutal result for the side, and likely spelled the end of Gareth Southgate's incredible tenure in charge of the Three Lions. It was an emotional evening; however, Shearer believes Bellingham wasn't just upset about the loss, but also with his manager.

Shearer Thinks Bellingham Was Frustrated With His Role

He looked upset with Southgate

There were moments throughout the match where Bellingham looked frustrated, and he was seen lashing out at a water cooler once Spain's win had been confirmed. It wasn't just the result that had him angry, though, as Shearer claimed the midfielder looked unhappy with Southgate too. Speaking on his podcast, The Rest is Football, the former striker and current BBC commentator explained:

"Bellingham wasn't happy. He was stuck on the left again. You could tell he wasn't happy at all. He had a disappointed look about him, his arms were up, he was looking towards the bench for guidance. He could see things weren't going well, and he wasn't happy with the lack of press and everything else. "He's not a left midfielder is he, so I sort of understood his emotions."

Southgate decided to play Bellingham on the left during the match, with Foden the designated attacking midfielder who would burst forward to accompany Harry Kane up front. It left the Real Madrid star frustrated and that was visible to Shearer, who was working as co-commentator for BBC Sport. Despite his speculated issues with his boss, Bellingham still managed to show incredible leadership when he consoled his teammates after the match.

Spain Beat England 2-1

It was England's second-straight Euro final defeat

The final was a huge occasion, with the Euro 2024 trophy on the line. England had come mightily close in the previous tournament, falling to Italy via a penalty shootout in the final, whereas Spain had won the competition on three separate occasions. It was the Spaniards who got to taste success once again, beating the Three Lions 2-1 on the day.

Williams opened the scoring just moments into the second half, before Palmer fired a strike in from distance to give England hope heading into the closing stages. A late winner from Oyarzabal clinched it for his team, though, breaking English hearts but delivering jubilation to Spain in the process. They've now won the European Championship on a record-breaking four different occasions.