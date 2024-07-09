Highlights Alan Shearer believes England only need to make one change for their Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Luke Shaw returned for England in the quarter-final win against Swtizerland but Shearer wouldn't start him in the last four tie.

Shearer believes Harry Kane should still start for England but wants to see him change his game.

England are preparing for their biggest match of Euro 2024 so far, with tension slowly building ahead of their semi-final clash against the Netherlands. Having put in lacklustre displays throughout the competition, there is a need for the Three Lions to raise their game as they enter the last four, but Alan Shearer believes only one change to the line-up is needed for the match.

Certain players such as Harry Kane and Phil Foden have failed to step up to the plate when it matters most, so it is little surprise that data experts have Gareth Southgate's side behind both Spain and France when it comes to the favourites to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup. But it could take just one outstanding performance against the Dutch for a shot at glory.

Speculation has been rife about who deserves to start the game and give the 1966 World Cup winners the best chance of qualifying for the final. But former England international Shearer believes that there is no need to switch things up too drastically.

Related The England 11 Gareth Southgate Must Select Against Netherlands Southgate needs to get his lineup spot on in the Euro semi-finals

Shearer Wants Marc Guehi Back in for Ezri Konsa

Newcastle legend not taking any risks with Luke Shaw

Speaking to Betfair, via The Mirror, Shearer gave his thoughts on what changes (or lack thereof) Southgate needed to make for the semi-final game. One of the big bones of contention is whether Luke Shaw should return to the starting XI after recovering from an injury to make a substitute appearance against Switzerland.

England looked to be a much more well-balanced side with a natural left-back in the team, something which the former Newcastle man noted. But he wasn't prepared to take any risks with Shaw's fitness, saying he would start Kieran Trippier at left wing-back and bring Marc Guehi back in for Ezri Konsa. Although the Aston Villa defender had a solid game in the quarter-finals, the man he replaced has been one of England's stand-out players of the tournament, so he should slot back into the team now that he's served his one-game suspension.

"Luke Shaw did well when he came on against Switzerland considering the amount of time he's been out injured," Shearer said. "His positioning was good and he defended well when he had to - he's a great option for Gareth to have. Whether he starts against Netherlands or not, we'll have to see.

"Team wise, he may go with the same team that beat Switzerland and may bring Marc Guehi back in after suspension. That would be my starting XI. I think Gareth will stick with Kieran Trippier and bring Guehi back in to replace Ezri Konsa, who I thought had a good game."

"The squad will be buzzing now," he added. "They'll be flying with confidence and they'll be desperate to get out and play on Wednesday against the Netherlands. It could be a stressful, long evening again but I think England will just edge this one."

Shearer Defends Harry Kane

But he wants to see striker's game change

Kane might be England's captain, but the skipper has come under heavy criticism for his displays at the competition so far. Having only scored twice and proven to be ineffective for large chunks of games, there have been some calls to replace him with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins both on the bench.

But while Shearer believes Kane needs to change his game up slightly so that he's not dropping so deep to receive the ball, he doesn't want to see England's all-time record goalscorer dropped entirely. When you have a track record like the Bayern Munich striker has, then it might only take one moment for him to change the tide of a match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored more goals at major international tournaments (14) than Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen combined (13).

"Whether he's carrying an injury I don't know but he certainly hasn't looked sharp," Shearer said. "We all know that if a chance falls to him then he'll more than likely put it away. What was said to me when I hit my 30s was to play in the 18-yard box and not worry about tracking outside of that.

"I know Harry likes to come short and spray passes about which he's very good at but his best work needs to be in the box because that's his game and he wants goals. We also have players who can do the job of passing and coming short - it doesn't need to be him.