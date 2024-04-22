Ten Hag 'Already Gone' at Man Utd

Highlights Manchester United suffered a disappointing collapse against Coventry City, despite reaching the final in the end.

Alan Shearer believes that Erik ten Hag will be sacked, regardless of whether they win the FA Cup or not.

Ten Hag believes the performance shouldn't be seen as an embarrassment after they reached the final.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is coming under scrutiny after the Red Devils limped over the line in the FA Cup semi-final, and pundit Alan Shearer believes that he will be sacked at the end of the season, regardless of whether they lift the trophy.

The Manchester outfit were cruising at Wembley Stadium, three goals ahead against a Championship side. Coventry City looked down and out, but United somehow allowed them back in the game, with Haji Wright scoring a late equaliser to take it to extra-time.

Ten Hag's side won it on penalties, but the collapse in the second half was a major concern for supporters. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance, the INEOS owner wouldn't have been impressed with what he saw from his team after half-time.

Ten Hag is 'Already Gone' at Man Utd

It could be a big summer from INEOS

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer has suggested that he believes the future of ten Hag has already been decided, regardless of what happens between now and the end of the campaign...

"I think the future of the Manchester United manager has already been determined. Even if they win the FA Cup, I think he's gone. I don't think it matters whether they win the FA Cup for his future. That may be sad, that may be wrong, but I just get the feeling that winning the FA Cup is not going to be enough for him. When you look at the players, when you look at the attitude, when you look at where they are in the league and all of those things. Where they want to be, where they want to go in a quick time. I think he's already gone."

The former Newcastle United striker goes on to say that looking at the attitudes and the ability of some of the players, he's got a hunch that he's going to be heading through the exit door...

"I don't know it, it's just a guess. But I just look at the players' attitudes and the players' ability and I just get the feeling. I've got a hunch that I think the decisions already made."

It's an interesting narrative after United secured their place in the FA Cup final, which is an impressive achievement, but the manner in which they advanced into the next round is what has disappointed many United supporters. Ten Hag, who is earning £175k-a-week at Old Trafford, hasn't progressed his side this season after the Red Devils qualified for Champions League football last term.

In the first 60 minutes, United looked like they were in full control, keeping Coventry at arm's length and not allowing Mark Robins' side to create any clear-cut chances. The semi-final was playing out how you'd expect a Premier League versus a Championship side should play out, but allowing the Sky Blues to get back into the game was a disaster for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coventry City produced 12 shots in the second half of the semi-final, creating two big chances.

Ten Hag: Man Utd Performance Was Not an Embarrassment

The Dutch manager proud of reaching the final

Speaking after the game, ten Hag insisted that the performance against Coventry was not an embarrassment, despite their disappointing collapse in the second half. The Dutch tactician believes that it was about the achievement of reaching the final of the FA Cup, rather than what happened throughout the game.

The comments from the United manager might not have gone down well for many of the supporters, and the reaction of the majority of the players after the final penalty went into the back of the net showed that they weren't happy with the performance.

All stats courtesy of FotMob