Highlights Rasmus Hojlund shines with two goals in Manchester United's victory over Luton Town, impressing fans and pundits alike.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer hails Hojlund's performance, highlighting his instincts, work rate and clever finishing ability.

Hojlund's impressive form continues, with six goals in his last six games, becoming a key player as Manchester United push for a top-four finish.

Manchester United find themselves just four points behind fourth-place Aston Villa following their 2-1 win away to Luton Town on Sunday afternoon. Rasmus Hojlund played a key role for Erik ten Hag's, scoring both of their goals at Kenilworth Road.

The Dane found the back of the net twice in the early exchanges, with his first coming after just 37 seconds, at Kenilworth Road. Hoijlund pounced on a defensive error from Amari'i Bell and rounded goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski before coolly finding the back of the empty net.

Just six minutes later, the forward was in on the act again after chesting Alejandro Garnacho's volley beyond the wrong-footed Kaminski, leaving Luton shell-shocked as they aimed to get back into the contest. Rob Edwards' side responded not long after, with Morris pouncing on Tahith Chong's deflected strike and heading home from close range.

However, the Hatters failed to draw level and remain just a point outside of the relegation zone. However, the match belonged to Hoijlund who was awarded the Man of the Match award, with many praising the young star for his outing against the Hatters, including Alan Shearer.

Shearer praises Hoijlund's performance

Premier League's record goalscorer analysed youngster's contribution

There was a lot of pressure on the 21-year-old to perform following his big-money move from Atalanta in the summer. However, the Denmark international finally seems to be settling in at Old Trafford and is now starting to show why the Red Devils forked out a hefty sum to secure his services.

Former Premier League legend and Match of the Day pundit Shearer, who knew how to find the back of the net during his career, has heaped praise on the forward. Speaking on the popular football show, the Englishman expertly broke down Hoijlund's performance. On the forward and his first goal, he said: ''At times I felt sorry for him because of the transfer fee, the questions that were being asked, how difficult it's been in this United team at times when they've not been creating as many chances as they should've been. The one thing that'll never change is this guy (Hoijlund) getting into dangerous positions and not being afraid to miss.

''Now watch his ability to chase this here, to understand and to take a chance and gamble and hope that a mistake occurs. Now, there's not many players that would actually anticipate that and think 'okay, I'm going to break my neck here and get on the end of it.' You're lucky if you get one of those a season, but on the off chance it might just happen, he's taken that gamble and it's worked for him. It's a really clever finish.

''I said his all-round game was superb and that's what I mean there, by bringing other people into the game.''

Watch Shearer's analysis on Hojlund below:

While many might think that his second goal was a bit of a fluke, Shearer was quick to claim that his finish was 'instinctive' and 'clever.' All in all, it was a successful day at the office for the striker, with the former England hero going on to discuss his all-round play in the second half, saying: ''This is instinctive. You've got a split second to react and think about that there. The ball has come at him at pace. To twist your body, to guide it in, it's an incredible finish, a very, very clever finish.

''So everything about his game, not just his goals, his hold up play, because when Luton went tight and man for man, he enjoyed that as well and, as I said, he's bringing them into play. You've got to lead that line when your teammates are relying on you. He was unlucky he never got his hat-trick.

''So yeah, I really like him, six goals in six games, and I've loved his attitude.''

Hoijlund's incredible 2024

Youngster can't stop scoring

Having broken his duck during the comeback win against Aston Villa in December, the Denmark international's brace at Kenilworth Road means he has now found the back of the net in each of his last six top flight appearances, and his firepower will be needed if the Red Devils want to break into the top five and potentially challenge for a Champions League spot.

Hojlund is starting to rediscover the form he enjoyed at Atalanta, which resulted in him becoming a prime target for Manchester United chief ten Hag, with him displaying a killer instinct in front of goal. The Red Devils host Fulham next in the Premier League on February 24, with Hoijlund expected to start from the off as he looks to keep up his sensational run of form in recent weeks.