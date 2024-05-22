Highlights Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker picked their Premier League Team of the Seasons on the Rest is Football, with a few notable differences.

Alan Shearer chose a back three for his Premier League Team of the Season and left Bukayo Saka out of his team.

Lineker decided not to pick Manchester City's Erling Haaland, despite the striker winning the Golden Boot.

Another Premier League season is in the books, with the 2023/24 campaign giving football fans countless memorable moments to remember. From a nail-biting title race to Jurgen Klopp's last hurrah at Liverpool, it's been a rollercoaster for supporters of every club.

At the heart of everything, though, have been the sensational performances of a few individuals, players who have caught the eye throughout the campaign hoping to help their club achieve their objectives. And their efforts have all been recognised now that award season is upon us.

To commemorate the achievements of certain players, former England strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker sat down to name their Premier League Teams of the Season in the most recent episode of 'The Rest is Football'. There were a few disagreements between the two icons, but they were on the same page when it came to eight of their 11 picks.

Alan Shearer's Team of the Season

Newcastle legend opted for three centre-backs

Starting off in goal, former Newcastle striker Shearer revealed that he was debating whether to include either Jordan Pickford or David Raya. He ultimately decided to go with the Everton shot-stopper over the Arsenal man, despite the latter winning the Golden Glove this season. Shearer praised the 'keeper's efforts for keeping the Toffees out of the relegation zone despite the points deductions handed out to Sean Dyche's side.

Moving into defence, the Premier League's all-time top scorer opted to play a back three, meaning that there was no room for Trent Alexander-Arnold or Destiny Udogie, despite their seasons for Liverpool and Spurs. His first centre-back was Ben White, with Shearer disappointed that the Arsenal man would not be playing at the Euros with England in the summer.

"You've got a Euros tournament, you've had a season like Ben White has had, and he's not going to be in that squad. It's such a shame."

Complimenting White were his Arsenal teammates, Gabriel and William Saliba. The duo are one of the best partnerships in the league right now and have both excelled once again in the heart of the defence for the Gunners, keeping 18 clean sheets and doing enough to keep John Stones and Virgil van Dijk out of the fold.

Moving into midfield, two players stood out for the holding positions - Rodri and Declan Rice. Both men were crucial to Man City and Arsenal's title bids this season, acting as a shield for their respective defences, acting as leaders when needed too. Shearer described how Man City looked like a different team without Rodri in it, something which is proven by his incredible unbeaten streak, while also praising how well he reads the game.

"He just anticipates things a lot quicker than most. And that's why he's as good as they get. He can spoil it when the opposition have got the ball."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has not lost any of the last 50 league matches he has played in for Manchester City. His last Premier League defeat was against Spurs in February 2023.

Pushing on beyond Rodri and Rice was Martin Odegaard, who has enjoyed yet another standout season at Arsenal, scoring eight goals and assisting 10 times too. The Norwegian lines up alongside Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, both of whom have enjoyed standout seasons. The former, one of the signings of the season, scored 22 goals and created 17 big chances for Chelsea, highlighting his attacking brilliance, with Shearer describing him as "faultless" for much of the campaign. Meanwhile, the Premier League Player of the Season had to make the squad because of how integral he was during Man City's title charge.

Leading the line for his team, though, was a lethal strike partnership of Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland, who scored a total of 46 goals between them during the campaign. Shearer gave a special mention to Newcastle's Alexander Isak, but said that he had been left impressed by the achievements of the Aston Villa man, who bagged 19 league goals and helped fire his team into the Champions League.

Gary Lineker's Team of the Season

England icon had three different picks to Shearer

Lineker started out his team similarly to Shearer's, opting for Pickford between the posts after the England international's excellent season. The Everton man's 121 saves this term were enough to get him over the line in the eyes of the Match of the Day host, who also cited the mistakes made earlier in the season by the likes of Raya, Ederson, and Alisson.

Unlike his podcast co-host, Lineker went for a back four, and started out his selections with Kyle Walker, praising the 33-year-old's importance to Manchester City's set-up this season. But his two centre-backs were the same as Shearer's, as both Gabriel and Saliba made Lineker's team too. While the former Leicester-man praised their defensive attributes, he also stressed their importance from set-pieces when attacking, as illustrated by the pair's six goals in the Premier League this term.

Udogie was the final pick in defence, after an excellent first season at Tottenham. The Italian took the league by storm under Ange Postecoglou, but despite picking up an injury which kept him out of action for the final weeks of the season, the 21-year-old was the stand-out left-back for Lineker.

"I think he's one of the reasons that Spurs tailed off a little bit - the injury that he got. And it's a real shame that he won't be at the Euros."

Like Shearer, Lineker also went for Rodri and Rice as his midfield pivot options, with special praise reserved for the latter due to how well he had dealt with his extraordinary £105m price tag. Hailed as "the best" of the midfielders who went for a similar value, the former West Ham captain has impressed supporters with how well he has coped with the pressure. Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes were both listed as options who were unlucky to miss out.

Deviating from Shearer once again, though, Lineker then picked Buakyo Saka to play alongside both Palmer and Foden in the attacking midfield spots. Anthony Gordon was another option he was considering, but the Arsenal man's numbers and consistency made him the number one choice.

The other two, however, picked themselves. Lineker was mightily impressed by what Palmer had accomplished in a young Chelsea which had struggled at points, while Foden's 19 goals and eight assists meant that he was a shoe-in. Kevin De Bruyne was given a special mention, but only playing 18 games kept him out of the running in the eyes of both men.

Lineker's formation meant that he only had one option to lead the line, but he chose not to go for Golden Boot winner Haaland. Instead, he selected Watkins as his main man. The Aston Villa marksman impressed him throughout the campaign, while the Norwegian had gone missing at points during the season. Lineker also flagged that the pair were on the same number of goal contributions, and that Haaland had done it all in a superior City team. Nevertheless, both men are two of the finest strikers in the league today.