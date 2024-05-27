Highlights Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have defended their questioning of Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final victory following backlash.

Ten Hag has criticized the media's treatment of Manchester United and has been vocal about lack of respect.

Shearer believes criticism of Ten Hag was justified due to Manchester United's poor season.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have responded to backlash they have received for their questions to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Red Devils defied all odds by upsetting Premier League champions Manchester City in Saturday's finale thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The result came at the end of a testing week for the Ten Hag, with it being reported that the Dutchman was going to be sacked regardless of if his team came out victorious.

In the aftermath of the fixture, the 54-year-old joined BBC pundits pitchside and proceeded to be grilled about his future. This led to some fallout online, with fans upset with Shearer and Lineker's treatment of the former Ajax man. Now, the ex-England internationals have responded, defending their interrogation of Ten Hag.

Lineker Responds to Backlash

The Match of the Day host pulled no punches in his questions

Speaking on the latest edition of 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Lineker spoke of the feedback he had received from fans and defended both his and Shearer's line of questioning. He stated:

""People took a bit of umbrage to our questioning and your answer to Erik ten Hag. He came over and he didn't seem very happy right from the start. I think he also had a pop at Roy Keane, so he obviously had something on his mind when he came over. "I asked the question, 'Do you think you've been unfairly treated by pundits, and even us?' Obviously, it's our job to be critical on occasion, we have to say what we think. And then he replied saying 'definitely.'"

Ten Hag has not been afraid to critcise the media's treatment of him in recent months, previously calling comments that were made about his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City a disgrace. He also told a journalist that he had no knowledge of football during his post-match press conference on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik Ten Hag is the only man to beat Pep Guardiola in an English domestic cup final.

Shearer Defends his Questioning of Ten Hag

The former Newcastle striker claimed the Dutchman deserved criticism

Shearer was also quick to put down his critics, suggesting that he was right to call out the Manchester United manager after what has been a poor campaign. The former England skipper remarked:

"He's entitled to have a pop back because he's been criticised at times and I think rightly so, because his team have been miles off it. They've been poor. They've had a disastrous season in terms of the league. I don't think any Man Utd fan would argue that. To finish eighth, to finish with the number of goals they've conceded, shots against, it's embarrassing. "So, for all of those things we've had to criticise them this season. If we didn't, we wouldn't be doing our job! But he's entitled to have the hump with people who he feels are being unfair, but I felt I was well within my rights."

Meanwhile, Shearer and Lineker's co-host Micah Richards, was quick to give Ten Hag praise for his tactical masterclass against Pep Guardiola during the BBC broadcast, with the former defender believing that the Dutchman deserved some respect.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will still be in the dugout at Old Trafford next season. The club are conducting an internal review over performances in 2023/24, and the Dutchman's future will be decided after that. Should they move on, they have drawn up a list of candidates who they believe to be best placed to succeed their current coach.