Highlights Liverpool and Arsenal are giving Manchester City a tough competition in the Premier League title race.

Pundits Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Jermain Defoe were asked to predict the final Premier League top four.

Henry was stunned when Defoe made his bold top four prediction.

The top of the Premier League is as competitive as it's been in years. The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are giving Manchester City a really good run for their money in the race to claim the title. Aston Villa are looking as good as they ever have in the Premier League era, competing among the big boys at the top of the table under Unai Emery.

That's all without even mentioning Tottenham Hotspur and their solid start to life under Ange Postecoglou. To cut a long story short, there is some serious competition at the top of the division and the quest to qualify for the Champions League will be as tough as it's been for quite some time. With half the season left to play, there's no telling who will eventually secure a finish in the top four and how positions will shape up. Some of the Premier League's most iconic players have decided to have a go at predicting just that, though.

Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Jermain Defoe have all had their say on who they think will finish in the top four this season and what positions each team will finish in, with some very interesting results to say the least.

They gave their predictions after Arsenal vs West Ham

They agree on who will win the league

Shortly after Arsenal lost 2-0 to West Ham United, the three pundits were asked to give their predictions on who will finish in the top four and where each team will finish, on Prime, with the footage shared on the Prime Sports YouTube channel. Surprisingly, despite the club's recent struggles, they unanimously agreed that City will still finish first and retain their Premier League crown.

Pep Guardiola's men haven't been at their best lately and currently find themselves five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, but the former players all believe they will still get their hands back on the title. They also agree that Liverpool will finish as runners-up, a position they've occupied more often than not over the last few years.

Third place is where things get a little different, though, with Defoe's prediction garnering a hilarious response from Henry who clearly wasn't impressed with his shout.

Defoe thinks Tottenham will finish above Arsenal

Henry wasn't impressed at all

After agreeing on the first two positions, that changed when the pundits got to who would finish in third place. Shearer had Arsenal in that slot, which makes sense considering how close things currently are between the Gunners and Liverpool at the top. They're currently just two points behind the Reds, but their loss against the Hammers has seen Jurgen Klopp's side take control of first place.

Shearer believes they'll fall down to third once City figure things out, but Defoe thinks they'll fall even further than that. The former Tottenham Hotspur man believes his ex-team has what it takes to finish third and above the Gunners, a statement that drew a hilarious reaction from Henry.

The Frenchman simply couldn't keep quiet after hearing Defoe's prediction, saying: "What? What did you say? Tottenham?" The former Arsenal man clearly wasn't happy with the decision to place their chief rivals above them and his voice got progressively higher with each word. It was a hilarious moment that had everyone involved laughing. Defoe then had Arsenal finishing in fourth place, while Shearer thinks Aston Villa will snag that spot. Henry refused to make any official predictions, believing it's too early in the season to do so.