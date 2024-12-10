Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth's sacking on Sunday caused a huge shock at Old Trafford, with the transfer guru having only spent a few months at the helm - and Alan Shearer has labelled his tenure and subsequent exit as 'embarrassing' with the club having had a poor transfer window.

Erik ten Hag signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer - and with Mazraoui being the only relative success so far, there are doubts looming over their business. With Ten Hag gone and Ruben Amorim being his replacement, change is always abound at Old Trafford and Shearer has stated that it is 'so embarrassing' for a club of United's stature.

Shearer: Man Utd Situation is Embarrassing

The Red Devils have undergone mass change in recent weeks

Speaking on the 'Rest is Football' podcast, Shearer said that he and the rest of the podcast members had predicted that United may have gone too heavy on their recruiting of board members in the summer - before saying that Ashworth's sacking was an 'embarrassing' ordeal. He said:

“I mean, we said that didn’t we - ‘who is going to run that, who is going to do this, who is going to do that?’. “They got a chief executive in, a sporting director in, Jason Wilcox, Dave Brailsford. I mean, there are so many big hitters in there that it always looked a difficult situation. “I was really surprised when I saw that yesterday. To give [Erik] ten Hag a new deal, to give him so much money to spend on the players, to pay the compensation then to get rid of him and to bring the new man in. “I mean, oh my word. It’s just so embarrassing for a club of that size - well, for any club - let alone a club of that size.”

With Ashworth lasting just five months - after a period of gardening leave from Newcastle United - there continues to be unrest at United in terms of their structure as a club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United spent £180.7million in the summer.

With no Premier League title in over a decade, and just five major trophies in that time, Ashworth's reign is just the latest scenario in which United have proven that they are no closer to returning to their former glories.

