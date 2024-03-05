Highlights None of Erik ten Hag's Man Utd players would make it into Pep Guardiola's Man City XI, according to Alan Shearer.

City's dominance vs United was clear in stats - 73% possession, 27 shots, and 3.33 expected goals.

Shearer highlighted City's quality, great manager, and system, showing a huge gap between the two teams.

Manchester United were recently defeated 3-1 by their rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and speaking after the game, former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer has claimed that none of Erik ten Hag's side would get into Pep Guardiola's XI.

Ten Hag's men took the lead in the first half and went in at the break with a slender advantage thanks to a Marcus Rashford wonder strike. However, City dominated proceedings from then on, with United struggling to lay a glove on their rivals in the second half.

Alan Shearer makes brutal Man Utd claim

No Man Utd player would get into Man City's side

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Shearer, alongside Micah Richards and Gary Lineker, discussed the events that occurred at the Etihad. Shearer made a worrying claim about United's squad, which emphasises the difference in levels between the two teams at the moment. Lineker asked how many United players would get into City's side, and Shearer replied...

"None. Not one of them would."

The former Newcastle striker later went on to explain in a little more detail, suggesting that Guardiola's influence plays a major impact...

"I don't think any of them would get in. Man City are a quality team. They've got a great manager, they've got a system that they know works, they've got fantastic players that are suited to every position."

Manchester United vs Manchester City stats Stats City United Possession 73% 27% Expected Goals 3.33 0.25 Total Shots 27 3 Accurate Passes 736 240 Accurate Crosses 6 0 Touches In Opposition Box 69 9 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United - 03/03/2024

Considering only a few years ago United were dominating the Premier League, winning the title regularly, it shows how far the Manchester outfit have dropped off. City completely outshone their rivals in the game and were unfortunate not to score more based on the chances they had, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Guardiola wasn't willing to swap out any of his squad.

Ratcliffe recognises difference between United and City

United have a lot to learn from their rivals

Speaking after his 25% investment in Manchester United was confirmed, Sir Jim Ratcliffe outlined his plans for the club, discussing what he wanted to implement in order to steer the Red Devils in the right direction.

The INEOS founder suggested that United 'have a lot to learn from the noisy neighbour', hinting that the Manchester outfit need to follow in their rivals' footsteps in order to achieve success. Ratcliffe also claimed that he wants United to knock both City and Liverpool 'off their perch', but he will need to make some major changes at Old Trafford in order to bring success back to the club.

