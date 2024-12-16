Alan Shearer has named the person he wants to see replace Gary Lineker as the new host of Match of the Day next season, as the three new presenters have already been revealed. Shearer has been a staple of the BBC programme as an analyst and pundit since 2006 and has forged a strong relationship with the outgoing Lineker, with whom he shares a podcast.

It was revealed on Sunday that Kelly Cates would be leaving Sky Sports to become one of the new faces of MOTD, with BBC stalwarts Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman making up the rest of the three-person presenting team that will rotate throughout the campaign. This news has seen Shearer's previous comments re-emerge regarding who he believed should get the gig.

Shearer Wanted Chapman for MOTD Role

The former Newcastle striker will be happy to hear of the presenter's promotion

Prior to the news being announced, Shearer told the Mirror that the obvious candidate for the role was indeed Chapman, who is currently the face of the show's sister programme, Match of the Day 2. Discussing his reasoning behind wanting Chapman to take over, Shearer stated:

"Chappers does Match of the Day 2, so I guess if you're looking at it logically, then he would have to have a real live chance of coming over to the Saturday, or doing both. I don't know, though - I haven't spoken to anyone about it. Whoever it is, they've got big shoes to fill, obviously, but yeah, the show goes on. Someone will come in and present it, and if it is Chappers, then he will do a great job, I'm sure."

Chapman made his first appearance on the BBC all the way in 1996 and has become a mainstay of the broadcaster since. As well as his work on MOTD 2, he has also appeared on the channel's Rugby League coverage, becoming the sports Chief Presenter in 2013. He is also a regular fixture on BBC Radio 5 Live.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mark Chapman became host of Match of the Day 2 in August 2013.

The news that the 51-year-old is set to get a promotion to the main show is bound to go down well with Shearer following his comments.