Alan Shearer has slammed Marcus Rashford and his poor positioning on Match of the Day after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The Premier League's all-time record goalscorer was critical of the forward's overall performance and footage of his damning analysis has gone viral on social media.

The Red Devils went into their match with Brighton off the back of an opening day victory against Fulham and were keen to make it two wins from two, but that's not how things played out. Despite dominating portions of their match against the Seagulls, United found themselves trailing at half-time thanks to a Danny Welbeck strike.

Amad Diallo equalised in the second half and Alejandro Garnacho thought he'd won it for Erik ten Hag's men before his effort was seen to have hit Joshua Zirkzee in an offside position before it crossed the line. From there, Brighton went on and won it through a 95th-minute Joao Pedro header.

Shearer Wasn't Impressed With Rashford

He couldn't believe the star's lack of awareness on the pitch

As well as Garnacho's unusal disallowed goal, United also had an effort ruled out in the first half from Rashford after the forward was caught in an offside position in the build-up. It was far from the only time that he found himself being called out for offsides throughout the match, though, and Shearer was not impressed with the England international's lack of awareness in terms of his positioning.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the BBC pundit highlighted multiple instances throughout the game where Rashford was caught offside, describing it as 'staggering' to see. When presenter Gary Lineker argued that Rashford was at least trying to make those runs in behind the Brighton defence, Shearer bluntly replied:

"Yeah, but he's not a youngster anymore, Gary. He has to understand the position and look across the pitch when he can see the whole of it. He shouldn't be offside then."

Shearer added: "Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought in and he's going to have to work his magic somehow." Watch Shearer's analysis on Rashford in full by skipping to 3:30:

Rashford Had a Disappointing 2023-24 Campaign

Struggled to make impact and failed to make England's Euro 2024 squad

After arguably the best season of his career in 2022-23, Rashford's form fell off a cliff last term and his performances in the first two games of the new campaign seem to hint at another season of struggles this time around. The Englishman, who currently earns £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, scored just seven times in the league last season and was incredibly wasteful with his opportunities in front of goal.

Two games into the 2024-25 campaign and he's yet to even have a single shot on goal and fans certainly won't feel encouraged by what they've seen from Rashford so far. The 26-year-old has shown in the past the incredibly high level that he's capable of playing at, so there's clearly a quality player still in there somewhere. It's just a case of whether he'll show up or not this season and, as of right now, it's not looking promising.