Alan Shearer has revealed that England's 4-1 victory over the Netherlands at Euro 96 was the best atmosphere that he ever played in during his illustrious career. The former Newcastle United striker is one of the best English footballers of all-time. He's the top scorer in Premier League history and broke multiple records throughout his time on the pitch.

As well as becoming a legend with his boyhood club Newcastle, Shearer won a Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers and represented his country at multiple major international tournaments. He took part in some monumental matches and played in front of some vibrant crowds and among the most electric atmospheres around. Now, he's named the best of the best.

Related Alan Shearer Named his Greatest England Teammates 11 The Premier League's all-time leading scorer has picked the best England XI made up of stars he played with

Shearer Picked England's Euro 96 Win Over the Netherlands

There was no doubt in his answer

While he ultimately never won anything with England, Shearer still had some very special moments with the Three Lions and it was while representing his nation that he played in the best atmosphere of his career. In an article for The Sun, the forward revealed his country's 4-1 victory over the Netherlands at Euro 96 in front of a packed out Wembley Stadium, was the highlight of his international career and also the best atmosphere he ever played in. He even went on to say there was no doubt about that too. Speaking on the subject, he said:

"Without doubt the highlight of my England career was our 4-1 win against Holland at the Euros in 1996. It was the best atmosphere I have ever played in, without doubt. "That rendition of "Football’s Coming Home" was spine-tingling. And to beat a Dutch side brimming with quality was truly special."

On the day, Shearer actually scored twice, including once from the penalty spot as his side coasted past the Netherlands. Another brace from Teddy Sheringham meant Patrick Kluivert's strike for the Clockwork Orange was nothing but a consolation. It was an astounding result at the time and one Shearer remembers fondly to this day.