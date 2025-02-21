Alan Shearer has named the team he believes are the favourites to win this season's Champions League ahead of the round of 16 ties. It was revealed on Friday what each team will have to do in order to reach the final, with Liverpool and Aston Villa potentially set to meet each other in the quarter-finals should they overcome Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge, respectively.

Manchester City's hopes of reclaiming the crown were well and truly dashed, however, as Pep Guardiola's men were sent home following a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick for Real Madrid. With the remaining 16 teams all confirmed, Shearer has given his say on who he believes will reign supreme.

Shearer Names Real Madrid as Favourites for 2024/25 Champions League

The former Newcastle frontman believes Carlo Ancelotti's side look like a threat

Reviewing City's elimination on the latest edition of the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer revealed that it is indeed the team who knocked out the Premier League champions that are his new favourites, explaining why he believed Los Blancos were the frontrunners despite a slow start to the tournament.

"They’re looking very dangerous. Two performances against City, both home and away, which will send a huge warning out to the rest of Europe in terms of teams that are left in. They know it’s their competition, they know how well they do and they excel in it and they have to win it. I would put them favourites, absolutely. Definitely."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of the last 11 Champions League finals, Real Madrid have appeared in six, winning all of them.

Despite being crowned European champions last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Madrid made a poor start to their title defence, suffering defeats to LOSC Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool in the league phase. However, their two-legged win over City could reinstate their credentials.