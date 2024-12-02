Key Takeaways Scoring at St James Park fulfilled a childhood dream for Alan Shearer after supporting Newcastle United from the terraces.

But it wasn't just his home stadium that brought joy, as Wembley Stadium provided Shearer with the ultimate honour of captaining England under the famous arches.

The 'electric' atmosphere at San Siro during a Champions League match against Inter Milan also left a lasting impression on Shearer.

To go from standing on the terraces to scoring goals at St James Park, becoming Newcastle’s all-time record goalscorer in the process is a fairytale that only Alan Shearer may ever experience. In 405 appearances, the Geordie paragon scored 206 times in the black and white of the Magpies. But his influence wasn't only felt on the banks of the river Tyne.

Being the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, and having found himself venturing into European competition on the odd occasion, Shearer took his goalscoring exploits on a tour, and thus his experience of stadiums from all corners of the globe is impressive, too. And with that in mind, there aren't too many out there with a better opinion on what makes a good football venue.

Talking to Coral, as per The Mag, the striker-turned-pundit was quizzed about his favourites, and the full list and reason behind each pick has been deluged below.

Related 10 Most Intimidating Stadiums in Football History [Ranked] From Nou Camp to Anfield, here are the 10 most intimidating stadiums in football history.

St James' Park

Newcastle United

Born in Gosforth, just 2.1 miles away from St James' Park, there was no way Shearer could ever do this list without paying homage to his adoptive home. Although his list of favourite stadiums wasn't done in order, it's not difficult to work out that the Magpie's fortress is his number-one choice.

"It was always my dream to play and score at St James Park after standing on the terraces for so many years supporting Newcastle," Shearer said, before adding:

"I wanted to be the one scoring the goals that got the supporters cheering. I watched it grow from a capacity of 36,000 to 52,500, and to score my record-breaking goal in front of the Gallowgate End was a fairytale ending to my career that even I never dreamed of or could have imagined."

Wembley Stadium

England

But it wasn't just his home stadium that brought joy, as Wembley Stadium provided Shearer with the ultimate honour of captaining England under the famous arches. And although his allegiances to the national team are more often seen in his punditry nowadays, he's one of few media figures that really portray their love for the Three Lions in doing so.

"The old Wembley – for England, not Newcastle – holds some fantastic memories for me," the 63-cap former striker said, poking fun at the fact Newcastle have lost their last nine visits to the home of football. "Again, as a kid, I watched it on TV and dreamed of one day playing under the famous Wembley arches. To captain my country there was the ultimate honour, and the greatest atmosphere I ever played in front of was in Euro ‘96, during the unforgettable 4-1 win over Holland."

San Siro

Inter Milan & AC Milan

The San Siro, home to both Inter and AC Milan, is frequently mentioned among the world's best, most historic, and atmospheric stadiums—and with good reason. Few cities are as passionate about football as Milan, a love that is woven into every corner of the city’s iconic sporting colosseum.

It’s a shame that both clubs will soon leave the 80,000-seater venue for a more modern facility. However, in its 100-year history, the San Siro has created far more unforgettable memories than its years can fully capture. One such memory-maker was Shearer, who fondly reminisced:

"In 2003, 14,000 Newcastle fans travelled to Milan to watch us play Inter in the Champions League. The atmosphere in the San Siro that night was simply electric. We twice took the lead – I scored both – and although we were eventually pegged back to 2-2, it was a night that the fans who were there will never forget. "We were in Europe, in the Champions League, and boy did the Toon Army show up for that one! Simply an amazing night."

Related Ranking the 20 Best Stadiums in World Football (2024) The most incredible football stadiums on the planet - ranked in order.

Anfield

Liverpool

Love it or loathe it, Anfield has been a focal point of admiration from pundits, legendary players, and managers ever since Liverpool claimed their first major European trophy in 1977. The Reds' remarkable success in Europe's top competition is often attributed to the Kop's seemingly supernatural ability to will the ball into the back of the net.

Shearer is just one of many to praise the historic walls of Anfield. While the stadium has undergone significant renovations since his playing days, its iconic aura remains as strong as ever. "I stood on the Kop watching Liverpool in an FA Cup tie with my uncle when I was about 9 years old, and I always remembered the energy and atmosphere of the Kop," he reflected.

"Unlike most other grounds where you got hammered or abused as a player, I always felt Anfield respected a good footballer and so always enjoyed playing there. "I will never forget the atmosphere that day as a kid, and always enjoyed going back as a player. It remains a special place for me as we won the title there with Blackburn with King Kenny [Dalglish] – a Liverpool legend of course – as our boss."

Stade Velodrome

Marseille

All the stadiums Shearer has chosen so far are easy to understand. They share common traits, such as a rich history, positive experiences, and an intense matchday atmosphere. While his choice of Stade Velodrome fits this pattern, it’s surprising that Ewood Park didn’t make the list, especially given that his prime and sole Premier League title came during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

But, as ever, Shearer had his reasons. He said: "It was 1998 and the opening game in the World Cup, England versus Tunisia. It was my first World Cup, and to walk out as captain of your country in a World Cup match, I don’t think there is a better feeling as a footballer."