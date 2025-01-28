Over the course of his 14-season Premier League career, Alan Shearer learned a thing or two about playing football at the highest level. The division's record goalscorer has lined up against a host of Premier League Hall of Fame inductees including Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes, Thierry Henry and even a young Wayne Rooney. However, the former Newcastle striker has "no doubt" about which of his opponents was the "hardest" footballer active during his career.

While you might expect famed hard man Roy Keane or even Arsenal enforcer Patrick Vieira to have topped Shearer's list, it's former Everton and Newcastle striker Duncan Ferguson who Shearer considers worthy of the title of the Premier League's hardest player.

Speaking to SportBible Shearer said: "Big Dunc’s the hardest player I’ve come across – both playing against and for. I was lucky enough to play with him at Newcastle and stand alongside him in the tunnel. He had such a presence and other teams were petrified of him.

“He was as hard as they come. Both on the pitch and off the pitch. He has this aura around him doesn’t he, you wouldn’t want to push him to ask him again – you'd just say, ‘OK, no problem Dunc".

“To have him on your side, it was a lot better having him on it than off it. You definitely wouldn’t want to go in a fight with ‘Big Dunc’ that’s for sure.”

Ferguson's Battling Style

"Big Dunc" had a fiery side

Shearer is not alone in his memory of Duncan Ferguson's combative and occasionally violent style of play. The Scottish forward holds the joint record for most dismissals in Premier League history with eight, shared with Patrick Vieira and Richard Dunne. His wild displays earned him the nickname "Duncan Disorderly".

In 1994, whilst playing for Rangers, Ferguson overstepped the line and received a three-month prison sentence for assaulting Raith Rover's player John McStay during a match, amazingly avoiding even a booking for the offence at the time. So it's not difficult to see why not only Shearer would fear the wrath of the former Scotland international.

Jamie Carragher named Ferguson as Liverpool's most feared Merseyside derby opponent in a Q and A with The Telegraph. He said: “Duncan built his legend on Merseyside derbies. He never spoke much during the game, but he was so powerful you knew you would have to fight for every ball. During my era he was the only Everton player who you could sense some of my teammates feared, especially in the late 1990s”.

Micah Richards was equally fearful of Ferguson, naming him as the Premier League's hardest-ever player. Richards recalled one occasion where another contender for that crown, Roy Keane, fled from a confrontation with Ferguson.

Ferguson's international career was heavily affected by his disciplinary record, with the Scottish Football Association's handling of the McStay incident leading him to retire from international football in protest. It's arguable his wild temper on the pitch and his even wilder partying off it hindered his career at the top level. However, the legacy of the "hardest man in football" lives on.