Alan Shearer is one of the most prolific goalscorers in English football history. He's the all-time leading Premier League top scorer, a record which looks to be safe for a while following Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich in 2023. He also scored a bucket load of goals for the Three Lions during his time in international football.

While there's no denying how explosive the former Newcastle United man was in front of goal, it would be unfair to lay all the credit for his impressive record on himself. No, it certainly helped that he was surrounded by some of the best footballers in the world at the time. During his time with England, he had the chance to play alongside some truly exceptional talent and in an article with The Sun, he named his ultimate XI comprised of some of those stars.

Related Alan Shearer Named the Five Best Football Stadiums He Ever Played in The Premier League record goalscorer only picked two stadiums in England among his five favourites.

Goalkeeper

David Seaman

One of England's greatest ever goalkeepers, David Seaman represented the Three Lions and he did so well for 75 games over the course of 14 years. Whether it was for his country or clubs like Queens Park Rangers or Arsenal, the shot-stopper was always a reliable figure in between the sticks and considering the other keepers that Shearer played with at international level, there's no question that Seaman belongs here.

He might not quite be on the same level as Gordon Banks or Peter Shilton, but Seaman isn't too far behind and there's no doubt that he was the best English goalkeeper of his generation.

Right-Back

Gary Neville

Manchester United's greatest right-back as well as one of England's it would have been very surprising if Shearer left Gary Neville out of his XI. He might be more known for his exploits as a television pundit covering the beatiful game nowadays, but his work in the medium, while entertaining, pales in comparison to his career on the football pitch.

A serviceable leader and dependable figure, Neville was a key member in several different iterations of a dominant United squad. No matter how many times Ferguson rebuilt his squad, the Englishman was ever-present on the right side of the backline. If that doesn't offer a glimpse of how good he was, not much will.

Centre-Back

Tony Adams

As hard-hitting defender as there is, Tony Adams was the perfect candidate to stand in the heart of a defence and lead by example. The Arsenal legend was tough, tenacious and an incredible leader. His reading of the game was unmatched too. He was a nightmare for opposition forwards and rarely had trouble keeping them quiet.

Adams was not known for his pace, but as the years progressed, he became very effective at carrying the ball too. He was ahead of his time in that sense. There's a reason he's considered one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

Related 25 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

Centre-Back

Gareth Southgate

Before he became one of the best England managers of all-time, leading the Three Lions to two major tournament finals, Gareth Southgate was known for his work on the pitch as a defender. Unfortunately, his most famous moment in an England shirt was missing the deciding spot-kick as the nation crashed out of Euro 1996 in the semi-finals at the hands of Germany via a penalty shootout.

Still, looking beyond that devastating incident, he had a fine run with his nation. Southgate played 57 times in total for his country and was as good a leader as anyone. He's a solid addition to Shearer's side.

Left-Back

Stuart Pearce

With a nickname like 'Psycho' there's no doubt at all that Stuart Pearce was one of the most fearsome and intimidating footballers on the pitch whenever he played. He was the sort of no-nonsense figure that has largely been lost to time, but it is ensured he's still fondly remembered now.

Getting on the wrong side of the former Nottingham Forest man could have been disastrous for a star, but if you were playing alongside him, he was an incredible teammate. Shearer clearly agrees too, picking him in this time of his greatest ever England teammates.

Related 10 Greatest Left-Backs in Premier League History [Ranked] The 10 best left-backs in the history of the Premier League have been ranked in order.

Defensive Midfielder

Paul Ince

Rather than select a traditional team with wingers and two central midfielders, Shearer decided to get creative and chose to deploy a defensive midfielder in his XI. In doing so, he got to select Paul Ince and include him in the side. The former United midfielder was one of the leading figures in the early years of the Premier League and is one of United's greatest ever central midfielders.

Ince spent eight years in and around the England national team and played 53 times for his nation in that period. He might have become a little underrated as the years have gone by, but Shearer still very much remembers how good he was.

Central Midfielder

David Beckham

Choosing not to play wingers in his ultimate XI could have meant that some of England's best players missed out on Shearer's side. The solution? Just place David Beckham in the centre of midfield instead. The former United star was often found on the right flank, but was also capable of operating in the middle of the park if needed be and Shearer took advantage of that.

He might not be a natural central midfielder, but considering Beckham is one of the greatest passers of the 21st century, it's hard to blame Shearer for going down the unconventional route here just to fit him into the team.

Central Midfielder

Paul Scholes

Alongside Beckham, there is a much more traditional centre-mid in Paul Scholes. Not only was he a natural in the position, but the ex-United star is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Closely compared to Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, there are many who think Scholes is actually the greatest English midfielder of all-time and it's hard to really argue.

Often forced out wide to accommodate the aforementioned Lampard and Gerrard, the United legend wasn't afforded the best platform to showcase what he could do with his national team at times, but if his work in the Premier League was anything to go by, there's no doubt he could have been a difference-maker.

Related 11 Greatest English Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] If England knows anything about football, it's how to make a good midfielder.

Attacking Midfielder

Paul Gascoigne

A true maverick in every sense of the word, there's never been anyone quite like Paul Gascoigne. Sure, his off-field issues cause trouble at times, but when he was committed and focused, there was no one capable of doing what the former Tottenham Hotspur man could do with the ball at his feet. He was a creative force.

With someone like Gascoigne in your team, you always stood a chance of glory and Shearer clearly recognised that. In his prime, there have been few attacking midfielders on his level and especially none during the striker's run that deserved this spot more.

Striker

Teddy Sheringham

During the 1990s, England were blessed with some incredible goalscorers. So much so, in fact, that some really talented stars were forced to watch from the outside looking in. One man who earned plenty of play-time, with the Three Lions, though, was Teddy Sheringham. The former Forest forward played 51 times for his country and the majority of his run came during Shearer's own tenure in the side.

While he was incredibly prolific at club level, Sheringham only managed to hit the back of the net 11 times for his country. Still, his former teammate still felt as though he was the perfect man to start up front in his ultimate XI here.

Striker

Alan Shearer

Considering how good he was, it shouldn't really surprise anyone that Shearer chose to include himself in this side. There was no better option up front for England during his stint with the national team and any side without him is undeniably worse off as a result. The former Blackburn Rovers man scored 30 times in 63 appearances with the Three Lions.

An average of one goal in just over every other game is quite the return in international football. It's a testament to how good Shearer was for both Rovers and Newcastle that his record for his country looks a little underwhelming.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 17/12/24