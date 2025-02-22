Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has revealed who he believes to be the greatest-ever Newcastle player. Shearer, who spent 10 years at St James' Park, is a legend himself for his efforts, netting 260 times in 405 games and holds the record for the most goals in Premier League history.

He also holds multiple Newcastle records that include being their highest-ever goalscorer as well as netting the most European goals for the club while finishing as the league's top scorer on three occasions, which all came in a row from 1994-1997.

Joining in 1996, he became the world's most expensive player, signing a deal worth £15million. Adjusted for inflation, a 2019 calculation revealed that he would have cost more than Neymar did when he made his record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain. At his best, Shearer was so good that Juventus manager Marcello Lippi ordered his strikeforce, which included David Trezeguet, to go and study his videos, which showed the level of respect and pedigree he held in Europe despite winning just one career trophy at club level.

Related Alan Shearer Named his Greatest England Teammates 11 The Premier League's all-time leading scorer has picked the best England XI made up of stars he played with

One of the best players of his generation, most Geordies will have him as the club’s best-ever player, but Newcastle boasts a long history of iconic figures donning the famous black and white shirt and Shearer has selected one of those as who he regards as the greatest.

Alan Shearer Reveals Newcastle’s Greatest-Ever Player

He named Peter Beardsley from his era as the best