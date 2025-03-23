Alan Shearer knew where the goal was throughout his illustrious career, bursting the net 260 times in the Premier League, a record that still stands today. Strikers of the modern era look up to the Newcastle United icon as a role model and inspiration while forging their name in the English top-flight history books.

The three-time Golden Boot winner reckons there's 'no doubt' Erling Haaland will break his record. He's watched the Manchester City forward ease his way to the top 50 goalscorers in Premier League history. There's no doubt that they are two of the greatest marksmen to ply their trade among the English elite.

What you wouldn't do with Shearer or Haaland was put them out wide or in midfield because their ultimate purpose was, and is, to find the back of the net. Goalscoring is an art, and taking on that responsibility while also blending it with an all-around game that boasts playmaking and even defensive qualities is why Shearer believes Wayne Rooney was in a league of his own.

Alan Shearer on All-time 'Great' Wayne Rooney

The Manchester United icon came in for huge praise

Wayne Rooney was the beating heart of Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson's latter years at the helm of Old Trafford. With a pitbull personality, a potent right foot and an enthusiasm for the game like no other, he epitomized what it meant to be a Red Devil under Fergie.

There wasn't much Rooney couldn't do. He was a jack of all trades, primarily why he flourished in a midfield role later in his United career. He became the club's all-time top goalscorer in 2017 when he struck a sweet free-kick against Stoke City to surpass the late great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Rooney had already cemented his legacy as a Premier League Hall of Famer, given the honour in 2022 after lifting five titles with United. His all-around approach included doing the dirty work for his side while also threading an eye-of-the-needle pass to a teammate, such as his masterful long ball to Robin van Persie against Aston Villa.

Shearer explained why Rooney is the best Englishman in Premier League history: