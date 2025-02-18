Summary Alan Shearer used a strange formation when naming his Premier League Team of the Week.

The former Newcastle striker picked a 2-2-3-3 system with no full-backs or wing-backs.

Mikel Merino was chosen up front while Djed Spence filled in at centre-back.

Alan Shearer's bizarre Premier League Team of the Week has gone viral after the former Newcastle striker made a bold choice in formation that has left many stunned. The league's all-time top scorer names a team after every matchweek, with previous selections being found on the Premier League's official website.

In a gameweek that saw Mikel Merino turn into Arsenal's latest hope up top and saw Omar Marmoush grab one of the quickest hat-tricks in English top-flight history, Shearer's choices left many scratching their heads and wondering how such a team would actually get on if it turned out in an actual game.

Shearer Names 2-2-3-3 Formation in Team of the Week

Two centre-backs make the team but there are no signs of any wide defenders

There were a number of interesting calls made by Shearer for his team, namely the decision to list Mikel Merino as a striker after he came on to grab a double against Leicester City as a makeshift number nine, despite naturally being a centre-midfielder. However, the biggest eyebrow-raiser was the formation that the former Newcastle manager opted for.

Instead of a traditional 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, Shearer decided to go down a more modern-day route and would set his XI up in a 2-2-3-3 system, which seemed to lack any full-backs or wing-backs. The defence was made up of Ipswich Town's Alex Palmer, who impressed on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa, Brighton's Adam Webster, and Tottenham's Djed Spence, operating as a makeshift centre-half.

A bank of two sat in front in the form of new Manchester City signing Nico Gonzalez and Bournemouth's Ryan Christie. Ahead of them were Brighton wingers Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma after their fruitful display against Chelsea, and Everton match-winner Carlos Alcaraz.

That left a front three consisting of Arsenal pair Merino and Ethan Nwaneri, as well as Marmoush following his treble that put Newcastle United to the sword at the Etihad.

Shearer Trolled for Team of the Week Selection

Even Specsavers were getting in on the act

The reaction to Shearer's choices on social media was one of bewilderment, with optical retail chain Specsavers even getting in on the act to poke fun at the former England international. Responding to a tweet that included Shearer's team, the brand's official X account stated that it "can't see the defence," in response to Shearer's formation choice.

Others also doubled down on the jokes, with one fan sarcastically stating: "This is [Ruben] Amorim's preferred formation. He should be the manager then," while a second added, "No wonder he got Newcastle relegated with this kind of all-out attack approach!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shearer won just one of his eight games in charge whilst caretaker manager of Newcastle.

Shearer Gives Explanation for Team of the Week Choices

The striker gave a reason for why every player was selected

While many may have mocked Shearer for his selection, the 54-year-old provided some explanation as to why he picked the XI he did. On shotstopper Palmer, he exclaimed that the former West Brom man had "an outstanding debut," and made "several excellent saves," on route to a precious point for the Tractor Boys. Meanwhile, defenders Webster and Spence put in "a rock-solid display," and "showcased defensive prowess" respectively.

Having almost faced embarrassment on his Manchester City debut in the FA Cup, Nico Gonzalez has recovered well with Shearer saying that the Argentine "gave City solidity at the base of midfield," with his efforts against Newcastle. Midfield partner Christie was also credited for a "magnificent performance" against Southampton.

Shearer was full of praise for the Brighton pair of Minteh and Mitoma, with the Gambian being labelled as the "best player on the pitch," while his teammate's opener was described as "a thing of beauty." As for Alcaraz, his goal and an assist steered Everton to a vital away win at Crystal Palace, with the Spaniard showing "superb composure."

Nwaneri's efforts against Leicester made him "Arsenal's standout player," while Merino's adaptation to playing as a number nine meant that: "He had to be included in my team after scoring two huge goals off the bench." Shearer was also impressed by Marmoush's overall play aside from his goals, claiming that he "tore Newcastle apart with his guile and link-up play."

As for his manager of the week, Shearer gave the honour to Pep Guardiola, with the Catalan overseeing the best performance in what has been a tricky season for the defending champions.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 18/02/2025.