Highlights Shearer thinks Gareth Southgate should make changes to the England side that beat Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener.

Phil Foden put in an under-fire performance against Serbia and Shearer believes he should move from the left-winger to the middle.

Shearer thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold should drop out of the team, with Jude Bellingham moving into a more defensive position alongside Declan Rice.

Although England’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a flying start against Serbia with a 1-0 victory, thus putting them at the top of Group C heading into the second round of fixtures, there were some issues that Gareth Southgate needs to sort ahead of their inevitably harder clash against Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark.

For instance: how to get the best out of Phil Foden? Former Arsenal and Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas recently insisted that it is down to the Stockport-born ace to grab a game of such magnitude by the horns, but the Three Lions chief could deploy him centrally to cater to his best attributes.

Southgate and Co have the chance to all-but confirm their progression to the knockout rounds with a win over the Danes - but the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer, wants to see a duo of tweaks to the side that clashed with Serbia.

Shearer Calls For Foden and Bellingham Change

Thinks Man City man is deprived of best position

Speaking on BBC’s coverage of the tournament alongside Fabregas, Frank Lampard and Gary Lineker, the former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers hitman suggested that Southgate could change the positions of two of the nation’s star men, Foden and Jude Bellingham.

“I would go back to the team that I thought may have started in terms of playing [Anthony] Gordon on the left-hand side and I perhaps would have played [Jude] Bellingham alongside [Declan] Rice and then had [Phil] Foden in the 10 role. Keep Rice very much in that six position, yeah. Absolutely, that’s what I would have done.

Talking about Foden’s struggles in England’s curtain raiser, Shearer explained how having a right-footed Kieran Trippier at left-back may have limited what the Manchester City man was capable of on Sunday.

“Trippier is a really, really good full-back. But having a right-footed player at left-back, when he’s receiving the ball, he’s receiving the ball facing the goalkeeper rather than facing out to the left-hand side. So I don’t think that actually helped Foden in that position either.”

There's no doubting that Foden produced a worrying display against Serbia, but stationing him in the space behind Harry Kane, thus pushing Bellingham further back, would then rid the Los Blancos star of his favoured position. Running into the box to cause chaos and shoot on sight is Bellingham's bread and butter and that would be restricted with his compatriot moving infield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Foden enjoyed his best-ever domestic return in 2023/24, notching 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 games across all competitions for Manchester City.

Shearer’s England XI to Face Denmark

Alexander-Arnold drops out

As expected, no changes have been made to England’s back four because of a) the lack of options and b) how well they performed as a unit in Gelsenkirchen, while the ever-reliable Jordan Pickford keeps his spot between the sticks. For Shearer, though, moving Foden infield would be the way to go against Denmark.

Taking over from Bellingham’s role behind the leading talisman, Harry Kane, the Real Madrid ace would be forced to revert to a deeper role alongside Declan Rice, hence why Trent Alexander-Arnold is excluded from the starting XI. As alluded to, the latter would take on the majority of the defensive duties, allowing the former to be the difference maker in the final third, which was shown in abundance in England’s opener.

Able to provide England with an injection of pace on the left flank, Gordon’s introduction could give Southgate and his men another outlet given that Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling - two experienced, darting run-making wingers - are not part of the squad. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Bayern Munich frontman Kane would keep their places, too.