Highlights Alan Shearer has proposed a unique lineup for England at Euro 2024 with talented players like Kane, Bellingham, and Saka all featuring.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world but Shearer has proposed deploying him just behind Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has been mightily impressive this season and Shearer thinks he is a 'nightmare' for defenders to play against.

Euro 2024 is on the horizon, and England fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Right now, the Three Lions possess some of the best attacking talent in all of football. Very rarely have they had such a stacked list of genuinely world-class players at their disposal. The likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are all having banner years right now and should be some of the first names on the teamsheet when England kick off in the opening match of the international tournament against Serbia on June 16.

There are several other spots to fill, though, and some very exciting names to be picked from. Former England and Newcastle United striker, Alan Shearer, has now revealed how he'd like to see the Three Lions shape up in the competition, and it's causing quite a stir online. The Premier League's record goalscorer wants to see something different from England this year, and that includes moving Kane from his natural position.

Related England’s Attacking Options for Euro 2024 Ranked With Euro 2024 looming, Gareth Southgate has some important decisions to make with attacking talent aplenty at his disposal.

Shearer, in his latest column for The Athletic, has revealed the six players he wants to see make up England's midfield and attacking line, with some obvious choices, but also some wild shouts.

"Five of the front six are guaranteed starters: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. Those players, all of them enjoying brilliant seasons, make up five of the best front six in world football. "But there is one spot in the team still up for grabs. Everyone will have their own opinion about what Gareth Southgate should do in the three months between now and England’s opener in Germany against Serbia, about who should be the missing piece of the jigsaw along with those five names above. "But there is another viable option, one that I would like to throw into the mix. I don’t expect Gareth to go for this approach but there are circumstances when it would be exactly what England needed."

Let's take a look at the six players he wants to see start for England then.

Central midfield: Declan Rice

Arsenal

Off the back of a move from West Ham United to Arsenal last summer, Declan Rice is having the best season of his career. The midfield has been a vital cog in the Gunners' engine as they compete in a fierce three-way battle for the Premier League title. He's provided a massive upgrade on what Mikel Arteta had in the role previously and has adapted perfectly to the step-up to Champions League-level football.

Rice is a composed figure in the middle of the park, but he's also a natural leader. His presence on the pitch for England could be crucial as they try to win the Euros for the first time. Who can blame Shearer for wanting him in the starting lineup?

Central midfield: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

The first real eyebrow-raiser. Despite Jude Bellingham having the season of his career and leading the goalscoring charts for Real Madrid in La Liga from the number 10 role, Shearer wants to see him drop further back into the centre of midfield when England get the Euros underway.

"Bellingham getting into this mighty Real Madrid team, making it look so easy and scoring the goals that he has, is remarkable."

Bellingham has taken his game to heights no one could have seen coming this year in Spain. His move from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid last summer has seen him transform into a genuine superstar. With the amount of attacking talent that England have at their fingertips, though, Shearer would slot him into midfield to accommodate everyone else.

Attacking midfield: Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Another head-scratcher now. Despite Harry Kane being one of the very best forwards on the planet, Shearer wants to see him drop into the number 10 role for England in the Euros. The former striker believes that the Bayern Munich man is just as impactful playing in that area as he is upfront.

"Kane can drop back into the No 10 space, which we all know is a natural part of his game and one where he has been so key in creating for England, Tottenham and Bayern Munich."

It's an interesting choice and one that would certainly add a new wrinkle to the England side. That being said, it's hard to imagine Southgate actually moves Kane deeper on the pitch considering his status as the nation's all-time leading scorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Harry Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 strikes. That's nine more than Wayne Rooney in second place.

Right-wing: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

This one sells itself. Bukayo Saka has been nothing short of electrifying for Arsenal this year. The winger has been the leading man for Arteta's side as they chase a first league title in 20 years. With 13 goals and assists in the league so far, he's been insane in front of goal, but he's also been a creative force providing for his teammates. His name feels nailed on for a spot in the lineup on that right-hand side, and Shearer agrees.

"Saka is a great player too. I absolutely love his attitude."

Anyone who's spent even a minute watching Saka in the Premier League this season will agree with Shearer. He's easily one of England's brightest talents right now, and it would be blasphemous if he's left out of the side considering the season he's having at the Emirates.

Left-wing: Phil Foden

Manchester City

Saka isn't the only young Englishman who has taken a major step forward in the Premier League this season. Phil Foden is also having his best campaign yet. The Manchester City man has been exhilarating to watch. He's tied his best goal return in the Premier League, he's beaten his previous best return in the Champions League, and he's also chipping in with more assists than ever before.

"We’ve seen this season that Foden is bloody special, one of the first names on the sheet for Pep Guardiola. There is no doubt at all now that he is world-class and you simply have to find a place in the team for him."

There would be some serious outrage if Southgate leaves him out considering the form he's been in lately. The Three Lions boss was also in attendance to watch Foden's masterclass against Manchester United.

Striker: Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Shearer has been very impressed with Ollie Watkins this season and thinks he deserves a spot in England's starting lineup for Euro 2024. It's easy to see why, with the Aston Villa man currently having more goal contributions than anyone else in the Premier League. He's been influential in Unai Emery's side and their incredible success so far. With Kane so highly regarded, it's hard to imagine anyone replacing him at striker, but Shearer thinks there's room for both men in the lineup.

"Play Ollie Watkins in the No 9 role. Yes, it would be a first, as the two (Watkins and Kane) have never shared a pitch for England — but this season, Watkins is looking like the most improved player in the Premier League. He has 16 league goals already, his best top-flight return, with 11 games left to play. This is already the season of his life. "Some of the credit for that must go down to Unai Emery, who appears to have told Watkins to do the vast majority of his work between the width of the penalty area. It’s not genius but it certainly works. I always say that the one thing defenders hate doing is running back towards their own goal. That is exactly what Watkins makes you do because he is constantly running in behind them, a nightmare for them to play against. "There is a little bit of Jermain Defoe to how he plays: he’s very intelligent with his movement, he’s got good feet, he’s quick and is always looking to find space in the box."

Shearer actually thinks starting Watkins upfront and playing Kane a little deeper would help the former Tottenham Hotspur man, making this an ideal partnership.

"That is why I like the idea of having Watkins as an extra forward, rather than picking an extra midfielder. We all know how much joy Kane has had over the years just off someone who likes to run in behind: Raheem Sterling or Marcus Rashford for England, Son Heung-min for Spurs. With Watkins’ constant running in behind, Kane could drop into that No 10 role, get the ball, turn and play balls over the top for Watkins to run onto."

It's hard to imagine Southgate will listen to Shearer's idea here, but it would be interesting to see play out. One thing is for sure, the England manager won't be short of options in the summer.