It’s a conversation that happens across the globe every day – it doesn’t matter whether it’s the first game of the first Gameweek has just happened or whether it’s the final day with all games getting underway at the exact same time, it’s a debate that is on many people’s lips.

The Premier League Team of the Season debate. Some enjoy it, while some loathe it. The best bit about it is that, despite how much your pushy mate believes there is, a right and wrong answer does not exist. It’s all subjective. So, whether you pride your picks on outright goalscoring metrics or whether you take someone’s all-round ability into consideration, you are within your rights to do either.

Nonetheless, it’s by no means an easy challenge. That’s why, on this occasion, we’ve left it to the experts. Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer, who’s now a familiar face on your screens for his punditry duties, has mustered up his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

And we’re here to give you a rundown of his selections from the goalkeeper to the forward line, while providing what he had to say about each one of his selections. Side note: there are no Manchester City players – oh, Alan. Now that the clanger has been dropped, taken a while to process before being accepted with hesitance, let’s get into it.

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur

“Spurs' brave style under Ange Postecoglou means he faces lots of shots and also has to play out from the back under pressure. He has excelled in both areas."

Replacing Hugo Lloris was never going to be easy, but Guglielmo Vicario is performing like a seasoned goalkeeper for the north London-based side this season. To arrive at such a crucial time and be as crucial as he has been is a testament to his innate ability. Usurping Alisson to the sole goalkeeper berth may rub Liverpool fans up the wrong way, but it would be remiss to disregard how effortless the Italian has made such an onerous task look.

Guglielmo Vicario - 23/24 Premier League Stats (as of 09/01/24) Games Yellow Cards Goals Conceded Clean Sheets 20 2 29 5 Per Transfermarkt

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

“His final ball is second to none. In certain matches he has willed Liverpool to a win from right-back or his new central-midfield role. Incredible.”

You can sit and berate his defensive ability all you want, but there’s no doubt that Trent Alexander-Arnold is, quite simply, phenomenal. As important going forward as the majority of Jürgen Klopp’s forward options, his ability to put a delivery on a six pence is unfathomable – so much so that he is the leading assist holder for defenders in Premier League history. At 25 years old. This season, the Englishman looks back to his ball-playing best, especially in the inverted full-back role, which sees him become part of the midfield.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

“Rock solid at the back and leads the Liverpool defence superbly. He’s back to his best.”

Joining his Merseyside-based teammate in defence is the imperious Virgil van Dijk, who, too, is back to his best – as quoted by Shearer himself. But, you’d be inclined to agree. The Dutchman, ranked as the eighth-best defender in the world right now, has his multi-faceted game to thank for his return to form. Quick, strong, intelligent – Van Dijk has all the makings of a modern footballer and Klopp is definitely reaping those benefits in 2023/24 with them currently sitting at the summit of the top flight.

CB: William Saliba

Arsenal

“Class personified. The ease with which he defends and his confidence on the ball at his age is amazing.”

Many worried that William Saliba, after a series of loan deals, would never reach the heights expected of him. However, his emergence as one of the best defenders in England has silenced any doubters. Mooted as the heir to Van Dijk’s throne, the Frenchman has forged an impeccable partnership with Gabriel and is a pivotal reason behind Arsenal’s legitimacy as genuine title challengers. Not convinced? The defender, still just 22 years of age, locked up the one and only Erling Haaland back in October, reducing the Norwegian to sour grapes.

LB: Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur

“An exciting young player. His pace has been invaluable in Spurs' high line and he has been effective going forward too."

Albeit not watertight, Tottenham Hotspur’s defence is the best that it has been in absolute years – and Destiny Udogie, 20, has been an integral part of that and has nailed down the left-back spot on the white side of north London as his for years to come. Hailed as one of Fabio Paratici’s ‘finest pieces of work’ at Tottenham, the world is the Italy international’s oyster, especially as he is still at such a tender age. Just as important going forwards as he is from a defensive point of view, Shearer highlighted his ‘invaluable’ pace, while coining him an ‘exciting young player’ – we’d be inclined to agree, Alan.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Saliba & Udogie - 23/24 Premier League Stats (as of 09/01/24) Player Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Saliba Udogie Overall rating 7.29 7.30 6.68 6.72 Interceptions per game 1.2 1.3 0.6 1.2 Clearances per game 1.7 4.5 2 2.4 Long balls per game 5.6 4.8 2.1 0.2 Aerial duels won per game 0.4 4.6 1.9 0.8 Per WhoScored

CM: Declan Rice

Arsenal

“Has transitioned seamlessly into the Arsenal midfield. His tackling and reading of the game is superb, while he’s also scored some crucial goals.”

What a revelation Declan Rice has been to Mikel Arteta’s midfield. An injection of assertiveness, leadership and balance, the Englishman has been stellar since his £105 million move from West Ham United – quite simply living up to his lofty price tag. Ranked as the second best Premier League transfer of 2023, the former West Ham United captain has been a vital figure in a young, blossoming team and, as Shearer pointed to, has made the club-to-club transition look seamless.

CM: Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa

“A brilliant midfielder who has been pivotal to Aston Villa’s success this season, with his goals at home particularly invaluable.”

Perhaps on the verge of joining Rice in the Gunners engine room is Douglas Luiz – a really underappreciated aspect of Unai Emery’s high-flyers. While the likes of Ollie Watkins lap up the plaudits on a weekly basis, it is the likes of Luiz who are the glue to the Villa Park brilliance. Lethal from the penalty spot, too, the Brazilian has scored six Premier League goals this season and certainly deserves more credit, especially if Villa achieve the unthinkable. Luiz covers a lot of ground during a match but is also clever in his play, picking out the right pass and never over-complicating the simple aspects.

Rice & Luiz - 23/24 Premier League Stats (as of 09/01/24) Player Declan Rice Douglas Luiz Overall rating 7.19 7.17 Goals 3 6 Tackles per game 2.1 2.1 Interceptions per game 1.5 0.7 Clearances per game 2 0.6 Average passes per game 68.6 59.9 Pass success rate (%) 91.6% 88.5% Per WhoScored

RW: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

“We are witnessing greatness. This season he’s scored his 150th Premier League goal, scored the joint-most goals along with Erling Haaland, and produced the joint-most assists.”

There wasn't any plausible reason as to why he wasn’t going to be in, was there? A more than deserved candidate for the right-wing spot, Mohamed Salah has continued to be Liverpool’s beacon of hope up top, currently standing on 18 goals and nine assists across all competitions this campaign. The lovable forward – monikered the Egyptian King – has been a focal point for Klopp as Liverpool look to return to their best in 2023/24 and have his free-scoring exploits to thank for their position at the top of the table.

ST: Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

“He has spearheaded the Villa attack with great link-up play and a keen eye for goal.”

Sometimes, you have to sit and ponder whether Aston Villa would be on this courageous run without Watkins leading the line. Torquay-born Watkins, ranked as an elite frontman by GIVEMESPORT, has been as rampant as ever in the final third for Emery and Co. in 2023/24 and his goals have certainly helped propel them into an unforeseen title race. Able to link up play, drive at players and also effortlessly find the back of the net, Watkins has a bright future ahead of him, especially in the England set-up.

ST: Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

“A clinical finisher who has been devastating for a West Ham side who thrive on the counter-attack.”

West Ham United’s talisman Jarrod Bowen produced a moment of magic to score the winning goal in the Europa Conference League last season – but has he somehow got better? The England star, mooted as a Marcus Rashford upgrade for Erik ten Hag, has been deployed as a striker this season and has taken to it like a duck to water in Michail Antonio’s absence. Included in Opta’s statistics-based Team of the Season, Bowen has the fifth-best goal tally this season (11) behind the likes of Erling Haaland and Salah. Not bad company at all, is it?

LW: Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur

“He’s a special talent. When he gets the ball in front of goal, I have no doubt he will score.”

Filling the boots of the now Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane was always going to be a tough ask. Not just because of his reliable source of goals, but the leadership and technical ability he brought to the north Londoners was, arguably, irreplaceable. The clinical Heung-min Son has stepped up to the plate, taken the armband on board and produced some of his best performance in a Spurs shirt this season. The South Korea international, Tottenham’s highest-paid player, has struck 12 times in the Premier League, while adding five additional assists to his tally.