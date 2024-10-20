Alan Shearer has told Arsenal's players that they must ditch their shocking disciplinary issues over the coming months - or they will fail to win the Premier League at the third time of asking.

William Saliba's dismissal for bringing down Bournemouth star Evanilson saw the Gunners lose 2-0 on the south coast on Saturday, recording their first Premier League away loss of 2024 in the process - and having already seen Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice dismissed for delaying the restart by kicking the ball away earlier in the campaign, Arsenal top the disciplinary table in the Premier League with three dismissals in just eight games.

Shearer: Arsenal Red Card Tally 'Can't Carry On'

The Gunners can't afford to play with ten men

It's not a tally that they can continue, especially with the only games they have dropped points in being games where their stars have been sent for an early bath - and Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker and Shearer have both aired their concerns over a potential title bid, with their ill-tempered way of losing players being questioned.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Red cards by season Season Red cards Final league position 2018/19 2 5th 2019/20 5 8th 2020/21 5 8th 2021/22 4 5th 2022/23 0 2nd 2023/24 2 2nd

Lineker started by quoting a BBC graphic of red cards picked up since Boxing Day 2019 - with joint-second Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton being five behind Arsenal's 18 during that time, with the duo having just 13 dismissals to boot. Questioning whether it was a deep-rooted issue, the England hero said:

"I mean, these statistics here - that's the third red card they've had already this season and 18 in total since Boing Day 2019 - five clear of any other club. Is that a disciplinary issue or is it just one of those things?"

And Shearer was defiant in his beliefs, stating that they couldn't carry on their run of red cards without it having a detrimental effect in the title race. He said:

"Well, it has to change. Quite clearly, they aren't going to get enough points if it doesn't change. The games that it's happened in already this season, they've had two draws and a defeat - so they can't continue for that to happen."

Arsenal will go four points behind Liverpool if Arne Slot's Reds can beat Chelsea on Sunday afternoon - and with the Merseyside club visiting Anfield next week, having no Saliba in defence could dent their title hopes if they lose to go seven adrift by November.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-10-24.