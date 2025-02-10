Alan Shearer believes that Tottenham Hotspur's leading and experienced stars should be doing more to help the club through a tough period of their season - but he stopped to praise goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and prodigy Archie Gray for their contributions to the club's performances this season.

Tottenham were knocked out of the League Cup on Thursday evening at Liverpool in a resounding 4-0 defeat to the Reds, despite going 1-0 up on aggregate ahead of the second leg on Merseyside - and that heartbreak over a potential trip to Wembley was followed up with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Sunday, with the club going 1-0 down inside less than a minute in the west Midlands, only scoring a consolation late into the game.

Shearer: Gray and Kinsky Played 'Really Well' vs Villa, Older Stars Blamed

The Premier League legend didn't hold back with both praise and criticism

It's another season in which Tottenham have gone without a domestic trophy, and unless they taste Europa League success, the north London outfit will have failed to win a major honour for the 17th year running - but one notable aspect, according to Shearer, is that their future looks bright.

Archie Gray's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =10th Average Passes Per Game 41.5 7th Clearances Per Game 1.7 7th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =13th Match rating 6.18 25th

Tottenham have made a conscious effort to sign and promote youth players, with Kinsky, Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore all featuring prominently in Ange Postecoglou's plans for the future. And Shearer named Czech stopper Kinsky and Leeds United graduate Gray as having played 'really well' against Villa's star-studded squad. He said, on The Rest Is Football podcast:

"The goalkeeper, other than his mistake, I thought did really well. And young Archie [Gray]. You know, with some of these players, it's the experienced ones that you're asking a little bit more from. "More from [Rodrigo] Bentancur, more from [Dejan] Kulusevski, more from Son [Heung-min] the captain, he missed a sitter in the first half. "But you want them to step up a little bit more, because out of these last two or three months, I think the youngsters have sort of shone more than anything and I think that's a great credit to them."

If Tottenham can continue to promote their youth players in the future, it could work in their favour - but for now, their season is slowing to a dismal end and fans will be hoping the end of the campaign can at least result in a Europa League to soften the blow.

