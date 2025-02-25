Alan Shearer says Everton must sign a striker ahead of next season to boost their chances of climbing the Premier League table under David Moyes.

The Toffees have enjoyed a resurgence under the Scottish manager in recent weeks, picking up 14 points from six games and dispelling any relegation concerns that had started to emerge under Sean Dyche.

However, despite their upturn in form, changes in attack are expected this summer – Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract is expiring, while Armando Broja will return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Goodison Park.

Their departures would leave Everton with only Beto and Chermiti as striker options, and given that the latter has made just one appearance this season, signing a new forward may become a top priority.

Everton Told to Sign New Striker

After impressive start under Moyes

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer suggested Moyes will not be naive enough to enter the new season without bolstering his attacking options:

“I guess still, a striker will be a huge priority for him [Moyes] in the summer. He's not naive enough or daft enough to know that he can't go into next season without investing in a striker. “But I think what he's done is, the whole atmosphere of the football club, from the players to the fans, and the atmosphere within the stadium has just gone from everyone was sort of doom and gloom. “And I do think that Everton would still have had enough to survive.”

Everton have been one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League this season, managing just 29 goals in 36 games.

Only bottom-three clubs Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have scored fewer, though the Toffees have shown slight improvement up front since Moyes’ arrival.

They have netted 14 times in their last seven league games, with Beto impressing particularly and scoring five goals in his last four appearances.

Everton sit 14th in the table and eight points off 10th place ahead of their visit to Brentford on Wednesday.

David Moyes' Everton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 1 Goals scored 14 Goals conceded 8 Points per game 2.00

