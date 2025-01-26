Alan Shearer may be one of the greatest Premier League strikers ever, but the Newcastle legend has claimed that there are currently only three world-class forwards in the division. Shearer, who sits at the top of the league's all-time scoring charts with 260 goals to his name, played in an era alongside several incredible attacking talents, including the likes of Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen.

While the Premier League was once home to some of the best finishers and attackers in the world, the 54-year-old believes the standard of truly world-class forwards has dropped so significantly that only three players can lay claim to that status.

Shearer Claims Alexander Isak Among World-Class Forwards

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah were the other two names Shearer pinpointed

Speaking on the latest edition of Match of the Day, Shearer boldly proclaimed that Alexander Isak was one of the only three world-class forwards currently in the Premier League, with Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah being the other two. The Swedish international has been in the form of his life of late, scoring 13 Premier League goals in 10 appearances, including a near-historic run of eight consecutive games finding the net.

His recent run has seen Shearer's former club rise up the Premier League table, and he now believes that the Swede is part of a very exclusive club.

"I think there's three world-class forwards in the Premier League now. Haaland being one, Salah being another and I think Isak has played himself into that company now."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak is the highest non-British Newcastle United goalscorer in the club's history.

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy and host Gary Lineker both argued that while Isak has world-class ability, he needs to showcase it for a longer period to be placed in that category.

As for the other two, there can be very little doubt about their quality. Haaland is looking to win his third successive Premier League Golden Boot since joining Manchester City in 2022. Meanwhile, Salah is the current front-runner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or after an incredible season that has seen him take Liverpool to the precipice of a 20th domestic league title.

