Alan Shearer has urged Arsenal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer amid another difficult season up front for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are on course to finish second in the Premier League again and have severely missed a proven goalscorer to boost their title challenge for a third straight campaign.

They have lost Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to season-ending injuries and have paid the price for a quiet January, when they decided against bringing in reinforcements up front.

However, when the opportunity arises after the season, Shearer believes Arsenal should target an already established striker and has named Osimhen as someone they should consider.

Arsenal Tipped to Sign Victor Osimhen

In the summer transfer window

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer admitted that Arsenal’s summer pursuit of a new centre-forward may pose a challenge, as ‘the whole world knows’ about it:

“Well, Osimhen’s there. I mean, he, without doubt, will, I think, score goals. The problem I've got now is, the whole world knows they need a centre-forward. “So someone who was worth 60 or 70 is now going to be worth 110 when Arsenal come in. So they're going to have to pay over the odds. “And perhaps that was their issue last summer or in January, that they refused to pay 20 or 30 million over the top for someone.”

Arsenal are believed to be considering multiple targets for the summer, including Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

While Sesko would reportedly entertain a move to the Emirates, signing Isak remains difficult – Arsenal may have to fork out a club-record fee to land the Sweden international, with Newcastle asking around £100m for their frontman.

Osimhen, meanwhile, could cost around £62m, as he is believed to have a release clause in his Napoli contract that will become active again in July.

The Nigeria international, praised as ‘world-class’ by Jose Mourinho, is spending the season on loan at Galatasaray and has been in exceptional form, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25 Super Lig) Games 19 Goals 14 Assists 4 Expected goals 8.6 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,467

