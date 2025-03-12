Alan Shearer has named his Newcastle United starting lineup, including who should replace Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall, for their Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool. The Magpies can end a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware when they collide with Arne Slot's Reds at Wembley on Sunday (March 16).

Eddie Howe has tough decisions to make over his XI, including attending to Gordon's absence following his sending-off against Brighton & Hove Albion in their FA Cup exit two weeks ago. The English winger had been a standout performer for the Tyneside outfit until recently, and Howe must find a way to ensure his suspension doesn't ruin their plans to triumph in London.

Hall will also miss the final after suffering a season-ending foot injury before the Brighton loss, handing Howe another massive headache. Shearer, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, thinks they'll be 'big losses' but named who should replace the ex-Chelsea youngster and Gordon.

Goalkeeper

Nick Pope/Martin Dubravka

Shearer didn't name which of Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka he expects to start the Carabao Cup final. Howe has kept everyone out of the loop regarding who he views as his number one, rotating between the veteran pair since Pope returned from a knee injury in February.

Pope, 32, started his side's last three Premier League games, including a 2-0 defeat to Sunday's opponents but impressed in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Monday. But he hasn't been the Magpies' number one in the cup this season as Dubravka, 36, has been between the sticks for four of their six games and kept two clean sheets in the semi-final win over Arsenal.

Howe admits he'll have a 'tough call' to make over who starts in goal against Liverpool. He doesn't look likely to give anything away ahead of the trip to Wembley, which may help unsettle Slot and his attackers, who will be licking their wounds after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

Nick Pope vs Martin Dubravka this season Goalkeeper: Nick Pope Martin Dubravka Appearances 21 16 Clean Sheets 5 8 Saves 68 40 Save Percentage 70.1% 71.4

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tivo Livramento