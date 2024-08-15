Highlights Alan Shearer has predicted where every Premier League team will finish in the table after the 2024/25 campaign.

The league's all-time top scorer is predicting Manchester City and Arsenal to be in the title race once again.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle will be contesting spots for European competition, but Chelsea are predicted to finish well behind them.

As the Premier League prepares for its return to our screens, predictions on how the season will transpire are endless. Several pundits have given their thoughts on who could defy expectations and who may look back on this campaign with disappointment in nine months' time. And now another has given some food for though with their guesses as to how the league will play out.

The Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer, has never been shy of voicing his opinion. However, his prediction for how England's top flight will look after all 38 games have been completed is bound to cause a stir among supporters. Speaking to Betfair, via the Daily Mail, the Newcastle legend has made some bold calls regarding who he thinks will finish as champions and who will qualify for Europe's elite competition.

Alan Shearer's Predicted Premier League Table 2024-25 Rank Team 1 Arsenal 2 Manchester City 3 Liverpool 4 Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 7 Aston Villa 8 West Ham United 9 Chelsea 10 Fulham 11 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 Bournemouth 13 Brentford 14 Crystal Palace 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 Nottingham Forest 17 Everton 18 Ipswich Town 19 Southampton 20 Leicester City

Title Race

Shearer expects a two-horse race

According to Shearer, Arsenal are set to clinch the Premier League title, narrowly edging out Manchester City and preventing the Cityzens from achieving a record extending 5th consecutive league title in the process. The Gunners' resurgence under Mikel Arteta has been nothing short of remarkable. After years of inconsistency, the Gunners have found their groove, blending youth and experience to create a formidable challenger.

The addition of Riccardo Calafiori has sured up one weak spot on the left-hand side, but there is an argument to be made that a striker is also needed. Nonetheless, this hasn't stopped former Premier League winner Shearer backing the North London side:

"I think it'll be a really tight race for the Premier League title this season. There's still so much that can happen in the transfer window. If Arsenal go out and sign a statement centre forward, then I really think they would have an excellent chance of winning the title. "I think that could make the difference for them. Keep in mind how brilliant they were defensively last season, but they've now gone out and spent a fortune on another really, really good defender in Riccardo Calafiori. I still think they do need to strengthen in that centre-forward position and that could make the difference."

European Spots

With City and Arsenal making up the top two, the BBC Sport favourite has opted for Liverpool and Newcastle to make up the rest of the top four, with Manchester United and Tottenham dropping into the Europa League and Aston Villa going from the heights of Tuesday night games in Europe to the Conference League.

It has been a period of change at Old Trafford, with a brand-new backroom staff supporting Erik ten Hag and a new football operations team in place too. However, this is not enough to convince the 54-year-old of any miracles from the Red Devils.

"Like all managers, Ten Hag will be under pressure. It wasn't a nice situation for him to be in, in terms of everyone knowing that the bosses at Man United had spoken to other managers and put it out in the public, so he wasn't put in a nice position last season but that's been forgotten. "It's a big season for him and Man United because they're going to have to improve massively in terms of the league campaign, they did win a trophy, like they did the previous year but in terms of the league position they are going to have to improve."

Relegation Battle

All three newly promoted teams are expected to go down

Shearer's prediction does not make good reading for the sides coming up from the Championship, as the former England international has backed all three of them to head straight back down to the second tier. Much to the behest of his broadcast colleague, Gary Lineker, the Geordie believes that Leicester City, who topped the charts in the second division last time out, will finish rock bottom in what will be an underwhelming return to the Premier League.

Just above them in 19th is Southampton with Shearer, who was one of the club's greatest ever academy graduates, seemingly not having much faith in his former employer. They finish just below Ipswich Town, with Kieran McKenna's men falling just short of survival as Everton stay up by the skin of their teeth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only once in the last five seasons have all newly promoted Premier League sides survived the following season (Fulham, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest - 2021/22).

Chelsea to Find Themselves in Mid-Table

Shearer is not convinced by the latest Chelsea regime

Elsewhere, another season of turmoil at Stamford Bridge is expected with the former Blackburn Rovers star under the impression that Chelsea will fall short of expectations and drop three spots from last season's 6th place all the way down to 9th. In a blunt explanation, Shearer discussed how he didn't believe the Blues were anywhere close to breaking into the top four, saying:

"Chelsea are an unusual club for what they've done, how many players they've signed, the money spent and the business they've done along with the decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino when they did. I don't see them getting into the top four at all. They're not ready yet."

If Enzo Maresca's side are going to make their presence known this campaign, they are going to have to come away with some positive results at the early stage of the season against some difficult opposition.

Golden Boot

Away from the final league standings, the former goal machine was asked who he feels would walk away with the coveted golden boot at the end of the season. Shearer backed Manchester City's main man, Erling Haaland, to win the honour for a third consecutive season. However, he believes that a dark horse may lie in the form of Tottenham Hotspur's new number nine:

"If he stays fit, the obvious choice is Erling Haaland. Mo Salah didn't score as many as he'd have liked last season. "I'm really looking forward to watching Dominic Solanke this season because he'll want to carry on from a great season with Bournemouth last year. I'm sure he'll get more chances at Spurs. I hope he does well."